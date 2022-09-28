Transportation, neighborhood livability, public spaces and city government services were the topic of conversation Tuesday as Harrisonburg City Council moves forward with prioritizing options for its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
At a work session, council members narrowed down their ideas to improve neighborhood beautification and connectivity, and to create equitable amenities and opportunities at public spaces and the city’s parks.
Facilitator Lori Britt, from James Madison University’s Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue, documented ideas from council members regarding neighborhood beautification. Possible projects posed by council members included street paving and sidewalks in the city’s Northeast neighborhood, sidewalks near Holly Court, and to address flooding near U.S. 11, Clinton Street, the historic Newtown Cemetery, Suter Street and Chicago Avenue, and the Waterman Elementary School area.
Council members also identified a need for additional traffic calming measures, particularly in the Northeast neighborhood.
City Council also drafted ideas to establish accessible, equitable parks, including solar-powered lights and bathrooms at Smithland Field and Ralph Sampson Park. Additionally, council members would like to build a splashpad at Ralph Sampson Park and make improvements to Kids Castle at Purcell Park, along with additional amenities at Purcell and Hillandale parks that include exercise equipment and lighting.
At an August work session, council members identified the need to improve mental health for crisis intervention situations for city public safety personnel, increased mental health services for homeless individuals, and funding mental health and substance abuse education and outreach opportunities.
Also at the August work session, council discussed possibly building off of the Simms Center to create a child care facility, establish funding for child care providers and have a before and after-school day care program.
City Council also previously discussed ways to create more permanent, supportive housing, and to establish incentives for construction of more affordable housing.
Mayor Deanna Reed said council members will write a list of projects they’d like to see after the two work sessions. City staff would later vet the projects for council’s consideration.
City Council has already obligated ARPA funding to three projects: a fifth fire station, provide retention payments to city staff and to purchase property to establish a permanent, low-barrier homeless shelter at 1111 N. Main St.
Harrisonburg received nearly $24 million in ARPA funding.
Other Discussions
On Tuesday, Britt said common feedback from public engagement sessions included increasing and improving parks, adding arts and cultural centers, improving access to public spaces for the disabled and making parks and spaces “geographically accessible” to residents. She also said some respondents wanted a “community hub” with comprehensive services in one place.
Council members said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, residents found gaps in what was available across the city’s parks. The goal is to have more equitable distribution of the types of services and programs the city’s parks and recreation department can offer.
Regarding city government, Britt said residents want the city to prioritize sufficiently paying and retaining public safety personnel, long-term improvements for sewer and stormwater, city building environmental sustainability, competitive wages and language accessibility.
Regarding neighborhood livability, common responses from the public included planting more trees and adding trashcans in high-density populations, Britt said.
On transportation, Britt said public comment included better sidewalk networks, more bike paths and improving the city’s public transit system.
Council member Chris Jones proposed possibly allotting $100,000 to support the city’s Black- and brown-owned businesses.
“We don’t have many, but we want to maintain and sustain those that are there,” he said.
Council members also identified criteria to base their decisions for funding. Council plans to focus on projects that make a direct impact on areas most affected by the pandemic, represent an investment unlikely to be funded through other means and addresses past racial, ethnic and economic inequities.
