The Harrisonburg CARES Act Advisory Task Force met for the final time to advise city staff how to spend the next $4.6 million the city is slated to receive from the CARES Act.
The 10-person committee, which featured members of City Council, social services and business groups, met for the third time Thursday at noon.
Much of the discussion in the first half of Thursday’s meeting centered on ensuring the schools have enough funding, but also being aware that the school district received its own funding from the CARES Act.
The Harrisonburg City Public Schools system received $1.2 million in CARES Act money earlier this year, but has not received any more funding, said Tracy Shaver, the chief financial officer for HCPS.
The CARES Act advisory committee ranked avenues for COVID-19 support spending in tiers — one being the highest priority and three being the lowest priority — in four categories: economic stabilization, thriving education, social services and community health.
Economic Stabilization
Tier One
• Assistance for businesses
• Assistance for nonprofits
Tier Two
• Assistance for arts and culture, which includes museums, artists and musicians
Tier Three
• Job training
• Marketing and reopening tourism
Thriving Education
Tier One
• Distance learning, such as internet access
Tier Three
• Harrisonburg City Public Schools expenses
• Payroll for educational support staff
Social Services
Tier One
• Rent/mortgage relief
• Child care
• Internet-enhancing access for those relying more on internet due to teleworking and virtual school
Tier Two
• Food assistance
• Utility assistance
• Interpretation/translation for COVID-19 programs
• Homelessness services
• Legal assistance
Tier Three
• Financial assistance
Community Health
Tier One
• Mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention
Tier Two
• COVID-19 medical expenses
• COVID-19 testing
• Health clinic support, such as shift to telemedicine appointments
Tier Three
• Contact tracing
• Flu shots
The city must spend the next round of $4.6 million by Dec. 30, according to city documents and staff.
“Not to be dramatic, but the clock is ticking on this money,” Ande Banks, the assistant city manager, said during the meeting.
Banks said the priorities the task force ranked had to be general since there are many strings attached to how exactly the city can spend money from the CARES Act and with the deadline looming.
One member of the committee asked if the task force could meet again to review city staff’s proposal for how to spend the money, but Banks said staff would be working hard make sure the proposals were available for a vote at the Sept. 22 City Council meeting and thus arranging a meeting would be difficult.
Typically, the agenda for City Council meetings is made public the week before the meeting and include action items that council would vote on, such as the CARES Act spending proposal.
“However, the complicated work of determining eligibility may require staff to work on the proposal up to the day of the council meeting,” Amy Snider, the assistant to the city manager, said in a Thursday email.
Members of the committee included: Mayor Deanna Reed; Councilman Chris Jones; the Rev. Dr. C.M. Johnson, of Divine Unity Community Church; Josué Hernandez, a mortgage loan officer who is connected to the Hispanic community and Eastern Mennonite University; Krisztina Szekely, the director of Second Home; Karen Thomas, the founder of the Northeast Neighborhood Association; Laura Toni-Holsinger, executive director of the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County; Paul Somers, the owner of downtown restaurant, bar and venue the Golden Pony; Andrea Dono, executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance; and MuAwia DaMes, a member of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission who is connected with the Muslim community.
In the discussions about school and internet funding, Dames floated the idea of leveraging a plan from Comcast that offers basic in-home Wi-Fi for $10 a month to provide internet for online schooling to families who are struggling with internet access for remote learning. He said the school division or city could buy these $10 plans for families on the free or reduced-fee lunch programs for the nine months of the school year. Reed expressed interest in the idea.
Previously, the city received $4.6 million on June 1 through the CARES Act. Most of the money, $2.3 million, was spent on city expenses, including support for the homeless community and contingencies, according to city documents.
In addition, $600,000 of the $4.6 million was spent on the second high school for costs involved in delaying the project, $700,000 for the city school system and $750,000 in grants to businesses. The remainder of the funds, $250,000, was used on community assistance, according to city documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.