After hearing from over 2,000 people in the community, City Council decided what to focus the remainder of its nearly $24 million in COVID federal relief funding on.
Council unanimously adopted five priority areas for investing American Rescue Plan Act money during its Tuesday meeting.
The five priority areas are mental health, child care, affordable housing, neighborhood improvements and community spaces.
Results from an online survey and two in-person sessions identified those as focus areas.
A few topics, such as investment in neighborhoods and parks, were on City Council’s mind before seeing ARPA feedback results, Michael Parks, city spokesperson, said.
“Affordable housing is something that we’ve been working on for a while,” Parks added.
The federal government awarded Harrisonburg $23.8 million in ARPA funds from two installments in June 2021 and June 2022.
Parks said the city spent $2 million on employee retention to combat workforce shortages and $700,000 to purchase a property to use as a homeless shelter.
Interim City Manager Ande Banks said staff members are in the final days of negotiating a contract with a firm to produce the design and engineering of the shelter at 1111 N. Main St.
That is the only money spent so far, but additional funds have been obligated.
Parks said money will go toward the renovation of the shelter property and the construction of a fifth fire station.
“We’re still working out where that’s going to be, and then we will need to purchase land,” Parks said of the fire station.
The city has discussed estimates for these projects, but not set a dollar amount, Parks said.
Parks said council will take into consideration these obligations as it decides on other funding priorities.
The next step in the ARPA process is to consider potential projects that align with the five priorities approved Tuesday.
“We’re going to put some cost estimates together and bring those to council, and then they’ll start cutting that list down,” Parks said.
City Council has already been discussing potential projects during two work sessions held in August and September, as well as regular meetings.
The city has until the end of 2024 to sign a contract to spend the funds and until the end of 2026 to actually spend them, Parks said.
