Harrisonburg City Council voted to raise the real estate tax rate by 4 cents to 90 cents per $100 of assessed value. The rate will go into effect on July 1 as council approved the budget Tuesday as well.
The votes were 4-1, with Councilman George Hirschmann voting against.
The city's real estate tax rate has increased over 30 cents, or over 50%, in the past decade from 59 cents per $100 of assessed value in 2011. The current rate of 86 cents per $100 of value was set in 2019.
The median home value in Harrisonburg is around $200,000, according to the city's comprehensive housing and market study completed this year. At the median value, the latest tax increase translates to another $80 for a total of $1,800 per year.
The increase would generate an estimated $1.8 million in additional revenue for fiscal year 2021-22. The 4 cent increase would help staff secure the bond to resume construction on a second city high school, commonly called HHS2.
"We were elected to make tough decisions and this is not a simple one," Councilman Sal Romero said.
The city put the HHS2 project on hold a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
An additional 8 to 10 cent real estate tax increase would be necessary in next year's budget to pay for the $112 million HHS2 project.
For the median home value, those increases would be between $160 and $200 for a total annual real estate tax bill between $1,960 and $2,000.
A compounding issue on the tax matter is rising property assessments, which effectively increase taxes for those who own homes or other real estate holdings.
In Harrisonburg, this year’s property value assessments increased a net 2.9% across the city, not accounting for new construction or property improvements, according to documents. This increase translates to another roughly $1.1 million for city coffers in fiscal year 2021-22, according to documents.
One resident who called in during the public comment period against the tax hike was Paul Clancey, 72, retired owner of a local scuba business with his wife, Kathy's Scuba.
He said the tax assessment of his home increased 5.15%, while his Social Security increased 1.3%.
"If a 4 cent increase in the property tax per $100 [of assessed value] is passed, it will result in a 9.8% increase in my real estate tax obligation," he said.
He said he understands the need for more space for Harrisonburg high schoolers, but does not believe HHS2 is the answer.
Other older Harrisonburg homeowners on fixed incomes have told the Daily News-Record they sometimes struggle with rising costs — not only taxes, but necessities such as groceries.
Frank Sottaceti, the city and county's criminal justice planner, sent an email against the tax increase before the public hearing.
"Placing the burden of a tax increase to support the City's effort to restart the HHS2 on those that own real estate is in direct conflict with the efforts of the City to address the housing disparities that have been studied within Harrisonburg," Sottaceti's email said. "The tax increase should be spread through the entirety of the city's Residents and not solely on property owners."
The city also received emails prior to the meeting and a call during the public hearing in support of raising the tax.
"I support the tax increase so we can fund the second high school and would be in favor of additional research into tax relief for low-income home owners," Yasmeen Shorish said in an email.
The city has a a tax relief program for elderly and disabled residents. An application form is available online on the city's website at www.harrisonburgva.gov/tax-relief and at the Commissioner of the Revenue's Office.
During the meeting, City Council discussed the difficult spot the city is in with an overcrowded high school and how building an annex to Harrisonburg High School at this point would not create enough capacity for the growth in lower grades headed toward the school, which opened in 2005.
"It's shocking that we are at this place again, and I think some of that has to do with the planning and not so much even the growth," Councilman Chris Jones said.
Also during the meeting, City Council approved a request for local tax exemptions for two nonprofits. The fiscal impact of the requested exemptions totals $6,499, according to staff documents.
City Council also approved several supplemental appropriations totaling $3.2 million to various departments, including the school division and economic development.
