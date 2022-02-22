After much discussion Tuesday, Harrisonburg City Council voted to approve Simms Pointe, a controversial 80-unit affordable housing development on Lucy Drive.
For the project to go through, council amended the comprehensive land use guide map, rezoned the property and approved a special-use permit with the condition the complex includes a 6-foot fence and at least a 10 foot tall landscaping buffer along the southern boundary of the property.
Mayor Deanna Reed and council members Sal Romero, Laura Dent and Chris Jones voted in favor, with George Hirschmann in opposition.
Almost all of the 21 callers who participated in the public hearing identified themselves as neighbors to the property and encouraged council to vote against the proposal, commonly citing concerns with the traffic impact, safety and the impact to the neighborhood.
The Planning Commission early in February voted 4-3 to endorse Simms Pointe.
Council members noted their appreciation for the public turnout to the virtual hearing, and said they do not take these decisions lightly.
Harrisonburg city staff recommended approval of the requests from Bluestone Land Co., with representative Woda Cooper Development.
Simms Pointe is geared toward nonstudent housing. City staff has previously said the development would create more housing options. According to a 2021 housing study, Harrisonburg has a low vacancy rate of between 2% and 3.5%, which drives up prices for existing housing. A healthy rental vacancy rate is between 5% and 7%, according to the study.
Lucy Drive neighbors have stood together to voice opposition to the project.
Reed said affordable housing should be available in all parts of the city, not just one neighborhood as it has previously been. Both Reed and Jones said some have a distorted sense of what affordable housing is.
”Why are we stereotyping people like that? I don’t understand that. And that bothers me,” Reed said. “... We know that Harrisonburg is a great place to live, but people cannot afford to live here. That is unfortunate.”
Neighbors who opposed Simms Pointe said their neighborhood is diverse, but they question the character of the Ohio-based developer, Woda Cooper, and how the development will change the neighborhood if approved.
Some residents who were opposed have traveled to Woda Cooper’s other complexes in Virginia to investigate bad reviews or management issues. They have also protested at the Harrisonburg site.
Before the public hearing, Hirschmann sought to continue the public hearing until the March 8 council meeting, so residents could voice concerns in person. The motion failed 4-1, with other council members saying people have had adequate time to voice their concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.