Harrisonburg City Council approved issuing up to $141 million in general operation bonds and refinancing $84 million of existing bonds on Tuesday.
“We had to do it,” Mayor Deanna Reed said. “We voted on a new high school. That’s what we committed to doing, so [approving the bonds] was just the next step.”
The city will use most of the funding, $104.8 million, to cover costs related to the construction of the new high school between South Main Street and Interstate 81.
Before the city can take the bonds to the market, two ratings agencies, Standard and Poor’s and Moody’s, will meet with city staff on Feb. 27 and 28.
“They want to see your credit worthiness and make sure you have a viable plan to replace it,” said Eric Campbell, the city manager.
He said the process is standard practice, especially when a locality is looking to issue more than $100 million in bonds.
Harrisonburg has a AA bond rating, according to Campbell. AA is the the third highest rating score in Standard and Poor’s 23-level ranking.
The higher the bond rating, the cheaper it is to borrow money, he said.
“But we’re taking on a large amount of debt with the funding for $100 million high school, so [the agencies] actually come in and evaluate you to make sure you are sustainable and can afford the debt you’re taking on,” Campbell said.
“Worst-case scenario, they would say we’ve overextended ourselves and our bond rating would be downgraded,” he said.
The best-case scenario would be that the ratings agencies would say the city had even better debt capacity than expected and upgrade the city’s rating, Campbell said.
“I don’t see that happening,” he said. “Really, I think our expectation is that we would maintain our current rating.”
After the formal rating, the city can sell bonds on the market for cash. Campbell said he estimates it will take two to three weeks to go to market after the rating visit.
The city also plans to use up to $15 million for water lines to draw from the South Fork of the Shenandoah River, in addition to two lines from the North and Dry rivers.
Another project, with bonds of up to $5.7 million, is on the books to build a new public works building.
The remaining money, roughly $15 million, would be taken out as a “buffer,” according to Mike Parks, the communications director for the city.
Also at the meeting, Reed announced that the city had hired its first community justice planner, city resident S. Frank Sottaceti.
Sottaceti has served in various roles at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and will start in his role on March 9, according to Parks. He has master’s degrees in public policy, along with management security and intelligence, as well as a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Sottacetti will be tasked with generating recommendations to reduce incarceration rates and evaluating the local criminal justice system.
During the meeting, council also rezoned three parcels at 628, 648 and 658 Virginia Ave. for Central Valley Habitat for Humanity to build duplexes. Two of the three roughly 6,250-square-foot lots are vacant, while one has a storage building.
Council also rezoned 690 Pear St., where Diversified Properties LLC sought approval of a town home with two units.
Council also approved special event applications for the Sunday Funday 1K on Feb. 23; the 5K Run/Walk for Autism on April 18; the Rocktown Beer and Music Festival, also on April 18; the Beat Breast Cancer 5K on Oct. 17; and the Skeleton Festival on Oct. 24.
