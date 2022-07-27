Harrisonburg City Council on Tuesday endorsed an application seeking grant funding to expand the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center.
The resolution of support, adopted unanimously by City Council, authorizes city staff to apply for a $1.5 million industrial revitalization grant from the commonwealth. The day care center seeks to renovate, expand and move into the property, located at 111 E. Market St.
“Your endorsement of this project ... will transform an empty building in the gateway to our community into a welcoming place for children and families, demonstrating why Harrisonburg is called the friendly family city,” said Martha Ross, the president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center board of directors.
The city’s department of economic development is helping the day care center to apply for the grant, which is financed through the state’s industrial revitalization fund.
City officials said the expanded day care center will employ 29 people and serve approximately 100 families annually. Ross said the new facility would also provide infant care.
Council members noted that through recent public outreach opportunities from the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, accessible child care was one of the top needs identified by city residents.
Peirce Macgill, the city’s assistant director for community development, said staff will submit the application in early April. Ross said she expects the day care center to be fully operating in the facility by fall 2023.
Donation Policy
In other business, City Council approved a policy concerning financial donations.
Amy Snider, assistant to the city manager, told council that staff has declined donations because there was no policy for accepting them. Currently, she said, staff has two requests to donate benches, and the parks and recreation department received a request that would fall into the “legacy amenity” donation category of $10,000 or more.
The policy establishes a program separated into two levels of donations: standard amenity donations less than $10,000 and legacy amenity donations of $10,000 or more.
Snider said standard amenities may include benches, trees and bike repair stations. Legacy amenities will be detailed in a report to City Council to ensure the potential benefits and consequences of accepting the gift are fully considered, she said.
Donations are not marketing partnerships or reciprocal agreements, Snider said, and the donor will not receive any benefit beyond a charitable donation tax receipt.
Special Event Permits
Council unanimously approved permits for four special events in the upcoming weeks.
On Saturday, the Fire and Iron Motorcycle Rally will exit Harrisonburg, go through eastern Rockingham County and return into the city. A firefighters motorcycle club, Fire and Iron meets every two years and Harrisonburg is the host location for its National Presidents meeting from today until Aug. 3.
Matt Little, the city’s special events coordinator, said the rally would consist of between 600 and 700 motorcyclists. About 1,200 people are in Harrisonburg for the event, he said.
The Hispanic Festival will be held on Aug. 6 at Ralph Sampson Park. The Hispanic Festival serves as a venue to showcase the traditions, culture, music, food and art of the Hispanic community, according to event organizers.
On Aug. 13, the Harrisonburg TryAthlon will occur in Westover Park, closing South Dogwood Drive from West Market Street to Ohio Avenue, and South Willow from West Market Street to Grace Street.
And the traditional, Block Party in the ‘Burg event in downtown Harrisonburg and Court Square will return Aug. 27. The event welcomes incoming JMU students, city and university leaders and the Marching Royal Dukes as they walk from campus to Court Square and explore downtown.
