The five candidates for City Council met for a second electronic forum Wednesday night to discuss their positions and what they hope to accomplish if elected.
The event was hosted by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors, the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition and the James Madison University Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue.
The candidates answered questions about affordable housing, zoning, economic opportunity, the homeless population, community relationships with government, police and JMU, as well city bike and pedestrian infrastructure and the COVID-19 pandemic.
No questions were asked about taxes, HHS2 or Heritage Oaks Golf Course.
The candidates are Mayor Deanna Reed and fellow Democratic candidates Laura Dent and Charles Hendricks, as well as independent incumbent George Hirschmann and Republican Kathleen Kelley.
Over 61% of Harrisonburg residents have been classified as asset limited, income constrained, employed by the newest data from the United Way. Even removing college students, the city’s ALICE population is 57% — nearly 20 points higher than the state average of 39%.
“That shows it’s a chronic problem here in our city in particular,” said Dent.
The city becoming a high-tech hub would help keep good-paying jobs local and help retain students, Dent said.
Calling affordable child care an acute issue for working families, Kelley proposed a way to incentivize companies to help cover the cost of child care for their workers. She also said a way to help these families may be to pair them with financial advisers.
Kelley also said the city needs to become “crisis-proof” by avoiding being overly reliant on one large employer and economic asset, referencing JMU.
“Losing the students and losing the classes over the last year has had a big impact on Harrisonburg, and it’s shown us that we need to expand our base,” Kelley said. “When you expand your base, when you give people more jobs and more opportunities, it lifts everybody up.”
Hendricks said that when he was 9, his dad lost his job in the West Virginia coal mines, and the family was homeless for several months.
“I’ve seen what the impacts are when one thing goes wrong in a family,” he said. “Having a safety net in place through services like the nonprofits in our town and making sure the city is funding those nonprofits to provide the services needed is the critical element.”
Hendricks also spoke about the need to support local businesses during the pandemic and to prepare the city for the effects of climate change to reduce future tax burdens. Dent also said the city should look at putting solar panels on municipal buildings.
Hirschmann said adult education programs also play a role in helping provide opportunities for working families, and the results of the city’s housing study will inform the best way to tackle the pressing affordable housing issue.
Later in the forum, he said teachers deserve a raise and that the city needs to be reopened safely for the revitalization of shopping areas around the city, including downtown. He said renewable energy is the “wave of the future.”
Reed said changes to zoning may be needed to bring more dense housing in. Hendricks, Kelley and Dent also spoke about amendments to zoning.
The city is conducting a battery of studies, projects and committees on housing and zoning.
Hendricks and Kelley also spoke about support for a year-round shelter where services would be available to help residents transition out of homelessness.
“I want to give tools to our homeless population to live independently,” Reed said.
All five candidates spoke about the need for collaboration and communication between the city and JMU, as well as between the city and Eastern Mennonite University.
Candidates also spoke in favor of infrastructure to encourage more biking and walking.
Reed spoke about the Northend Greenway, which opened in fall 2019.
“We need to build on that momentum,” Reed said.
All the candidates spoke about the need for police to be accessible to the public and trust-building outreach from public safety groups, such as the Harrisonburg Police Department.
The candidates also spoke about the city increasing outreach to the community to keep the public informed.
“I know a lot of people, they’re too busy trying to make a living to really know what’s happening in the city,” Kelley said.
Dent and Reed also spoke about the need for more diversity on city boards and commissions. If elected, Reed said, she would look to build a committee with student leadership of both EMU and JMU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.