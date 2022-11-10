Democrats’ iron grip on Harrisonburg has gotten a little tighter.
Two new faces will join City Council in January following Tuesday’s election, with voters putting all five seats on the dais in the party’s hands.
Monica Robinson, a grassroots activist and former special education teacher, and Dany Fleming, chair of the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority, won in the City Council general election, according to results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Robinson received 5,513 votes and Fleming received 5,384 votes from the 10 out of 11 precincts reported by Virginia Department of Elections on Wednesday afternoon.
Independent candidates Rick Nagel and Marshall Orenic received 3,315 and 3,148 votes.
Incumbent Democrat Chris Jones will return to City Council after running unopposed in a special election Tuesday and getting 6,389 votes.
Jones was uncontested in the election to fill the remainder of former council member George Hirschmann’s term. Hirschmann, an independent, resigned in May due to health concerns.
Jones, Robinson and Fleming will join Mayor Deanna Reed and Laura Dent on council.
The first thing Robinson wants to tackle is getting acclimated to her new job.
She plans to learn more about the council members and figure out how they can best collaborate on decisions for the city.
Robinson said she plans to tackle “key issues” that the city has been discussing for a while, such as affordable housing, economic development, food insecurity and infrastructure.
Robinson said she arrived at polls at 6 a.m. Tuesday and made rounds to each precinct throughout the day.
“What I want the voters to know is that I am going to be fighting for them with every decision that’s made,” Robinson said. “Every project the City Council decides to dive into.”
Fleming said he talked to several thousand community members during his campaign, and the top concerns he heard about were affordable housing, school, transportation and childcare.
Fleming said he hopes to tackle these issues on City Council.
Nagel said in an interview with the Daily News-Record that he wants to thank everyone who voted for him and supported his campaign. Nagel said he will keep his political options open for the future.
In the meantime, he is going to decompress for a bit and enjoy time with his family.
“I think we ran a strong campaign and we addressed a lot of issues and provided a lot of solutions,” Nagel said.
Orenic could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
The inauguration for these elected council members will look a bit odd.
Jones will resign his current position in the next few days and be sworn into office for the seat currently held by Richard Baugh at the council meeting on Dec. 13, according to city spokesperson Michael Parks.
That means there will only be four council members on board during the Nov. 22 meeting.
Parks said that having one less member shouldn’t affect council’s usual order of business.
On Jan. 2 at 10 a.m., City Council will hold a special meeting where council member Sal Romero will say goodbye, and Fleming and Robinson will be sworn into office.
The five seated officials will then decide amongst themselves a mayor, vice mayor and discuss projects, Parks said.
Robinson, Fleming, Nagel and Jones visited voting sites on Tuesday and spoke with voters. All four candidates made rounds to the eight city precincts.
For Harrisonburg voter Nate Brown, bicycle accessibility and improved sidewalks were some concerns that brought him out to vote on Election Day.
The 30-year-old biked from his nearby house to vote at W. H. Keister Elementary School on Tuesday.
Brown and his wife returned later in the day so she could vote, and they brought along their 14-month-old.
“The local elections, you know, she’s gonna come to the school in four years,” Brown said, motioning to his daughter in his arms. “So voting for School Board members is shaping what she’s going to see — so that’s why it’s important to me.”
Laura Logie, 75, has been involved in politics since the 1960s, before she could even vote. Logie attended former President Richard Nixon’s inauguration in 1969, and she said she votes every election.
Logie said she voted Tuesday for candidates she felt matched her conservative views.
“They don’t want to spend,” Logie said. “You know, the more they spend on all these things, our taxes go up.”
Logie said she was not in favor of Rocktown High School, because she felt the city’s population has not increased at the rate school officials projected.
For James Madison University students Chloe Lascara and Kilian Cross, voting is a routine habit they try to participate in every election season.
“I’d rather not be unheard, you know?” Cross said. “If I can, I will. I’m of age. I’m registered.”
Tara Williamson, 33, showed up to polls to support the young voters’ voice in this election.
“I feel like a lot of young people don’t come out for the interim elections and they’re just as important, especially on a local level,” Williamson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.