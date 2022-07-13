Harrisonburg officials will seek state funding for several transportation projects.
At City Council’s meeting Tuesday, the governing body adopted a resolution of support for seven projects under the commonwealth’s Smart Scale program.
The total estimated cost of the projects is $52 million.
Tom Hartman, city public works director, said staff intend to submit applications for projects that extend the Bluestone Trail, bring additional sidewalk and bike lanes on North Main Street, establish a downtown Liberty Street two-lane bicycle track, build a sidewalk on Reservoir Street, provide safety improvements on the South Main Street and Mount Clinton Pike corridors, and set up a restricted crossing U-turn on Pear Street and Erickson Avenue.
Resolutions of support are required for applications, Hartman said.
If approved, Bluestone Trail would be extended from its current endpoint at Stone Spring Road to Rocktown High School. The path will follow Beery Road and Blacks Run. The $10.5 million project would also include shared-use paths.
Sidewalks on the west side and bike lanes on both sides of North Main Street, between Charles Street and Mount Clinton Pike, would cost an estimated $3 million.
Southbound U.S. 11 in downtown would be reconfigured, and a bicycle lane would replace a vehicle lane in the stretch where Main Street splits near Grattan Street to the south and just north of Gay Street to the north. This project would cost an estimated $5 million.
Along the east side of Reservoir Street, between Dutch Mill Court and Evelyn Byrd Avenue, sidewalks are proposed to be built in locations where there are none. The cost is estimated at $3.5 million.
An estimated $20 million would go toward improvements on the South Main Street corridor between Mosby and Pleasant Valley roads. This includes construction of a median and left-turn lanes, a two-stage left turn accommodation for eastbound left turns from Pointe Drive, sidewalks and bus stops and added capacity for the Pleasant Valley Road approach to South Main Street.
Improvements on Mount Clinton Pike include a roundabout at the road’s Acorn Drive intersection, as well as sidewalks on the east side of Acorn Drive and the north side of Mount Clinton Pike.
The restricted-crossing U-turn is proposed at the Pear Street and Erickson Avenue intersection, at an estimated $3.5 million.
Hartman said applications are due Aug. 1, and VDOT will recommend funding options to be approved by the Commonwealth Transportation Board in June.
In other business, Council unanimously authorized Ande Banks, Harrisonburg’s interim city manager, to enter an agreement with James Madison University in which JMU would transfer land for the University Boulevard realignment project between Port Republic Road and Carrier Drive. Hartman said the city has worked with JMU on the project since 2018.
Hartman said JMU would transfer 11 parcels of land for the city to build University Boulevard.
Total costs of the project are estimated at $10.4 million, with JMU contributing $5 million, VDOT supplying $5.2 million and the city paying $200,000.
City Council also set a work session date to discuss its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for Aug. 23 at 5 p.m., before the regularly scheduled City Council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.