City Council made two new appointments and four reappointments to city boards and commissions Tuesday.

Harrisonburg Electric Commission

Appointed: Mark Hanna

Reappointed: Alexander Gabbin

Planning Commission

Appointed: Richard Baugh

Reappointed: Kathy Whitten

Parks and Recreation Commission

Reappointed: Chance Ebersold and Carol Mills-Rooker

Council tabled actions for appointments to the Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee and the Board of Equalization.

-- Staff Report

