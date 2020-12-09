City Council made two new appointments and four reappointments to city boards and commissions Tuesday.
Harrisonburg Electric Commission
Appointed: Mark Hanna
Reappointed: Alexander Gabbin
Planning Commission
Appointed: Richard Baugh
Reappointed: Kathy Whitten
Parks and Recreation Commission
Reappointed: Chance Ebersold and Carol Mills-Rooker
Council tabled actions for appointments to the Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee and the Board of Equalization.
-- Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.