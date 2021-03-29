Three Harrisonburg City Council members will tour Middle River Regional Jail on Saturday between 10 a.m. and noon, according to a Tuesday email from Pamela Ulmer, city clerk.
"The tour is an informal gathering solely for purpose of allowing individual council members to gather information about the Middle River Regional Jail. The tour is not a meeting of City Council and there will be no discussion or transaction of public business," according to the city notice.
Harrisonburg is part of the Middle River Regional Jail Authority, which is considering an expansion for the crowded facility.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors toured the facility on Feb. 25.
The authority is comprised of the city, Staunton, Waynesboro and counties of Rockingham and Augusta. If the other jail authority member localities approve the project, Harrisonburg will still be forced to pay into it.
All five Harrisonburg City Council members have discussed their reservations about and or opposition to jail expansion in previous interviews with the Daily News-Record and at City Council meetings.
