A proposed apartment complex on Chicago Avenue and a convenience plaza on the north end of Harrisonburg will go before City Council at its meeting Tuesday.
Turkey Properties LLC has requested to rezone a 2.5-acre parcel located behind La Morena restaurant at 797 Chicago Ave. for a proposed 48-unit apartment complex.
The site is vacant and zoned for business.
On Thursday, Fred Bosserman, architect of ARP Associates in Harrisonburg, told about a dozen neighbors that developers have not begun to design the final plans for the project, and they have considered shifting the buildings 90 degrees.
Preliminary site plans show two buildings with three stories of “flats” apartments, Bosserman said.
Bosserman also said the site in its current state is more unsafe than what developers are proposing, citing better water quality and vegetation buffers.
Angel Rodriguez, who owns the property and La Morena restaurant in front of it, said there was a fire on the lot one time, and no one knew about it because it was empty.
Bosserman said the site’s previous owners were unable to attract development to the property. The proposed apartments would still make Harrisonburg’s northwest neighborhood a nice place to live, he said.
“The intentions of Mr. Rodriguez are to lease to families — that’s his target,” Bosserman said. “The second target to this is to have those families stay around by having this place stay a nice place to live.”
Turkey Properties has submitted proffers, or conditions, with the proposed apartment complex, including a sidewalk connection to Chicago Avenue, a shared-use connection to the city’s path, and a 6-foot tall opaque fence at the southern border of the property.
According to city documents, Turkey Properties would also agree to a 500-square-foot recreational area, a minimum 10-foot vegetation buffer along the western property line and a 15-foot height limit for fixtures.
On Thursday, Bosserman said there would be a “minimum impact” on traffic in the area.
Along with the rezoning request, Turkey Properties requested a special-use permit to allow for more than 12 units per building. The developer also requested an extension of the special-use permit expiration from one year to three years.
Harrisonburg’s Planning Commission voted 4-2 to recommend both the rezoning request and the special-use permit.
City staff also recommended approval of the request but with the condition the permit is extended from one year to three years as long as developers “diligently” pursue the project.
According to city documents, neighbor Nicole Hostetter raised concerns with how the city plans to address the growth that would come from the apartments.
“It could go one way or another depending on what is put in place there,” she wrote. “We already have the defunct Red Front space and the Traditions shopping center at the corner of Mt. Clinton Pike and 42 that need attention. Hearing a new apartment complex will be put in is worrisome when there are other areas already developed that need attention to help get this neighborhood back to thriving.”
On Thursday, Rodriguez told neighbors he had a proven track record of investing in properties and the city of Harrisonburg.
“You’re dealing with someone who cares about the area, and I think I’ve put myself to the test,” he said.
Northside Gateway Plaza
It’s a project developer Bill Holtzman, of Holtzman Oil Corp., said would be a “game changer” for the north end of Harrisonburg.
Northside LLC, represented by Holtzman Oil Corp., requests to rezone four parcels at 1441, 1451 and 1477 N. Main St. from an industrial to a business district for a proposed shopping plaza.
Site plans call for seven buildings including a gas station and convenience store area, and six buildings that could serve as eateries, stores, drive-thrus, banks or medical offices.
Under an acre of the site is located in Rockingham County, and the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to rezone the county property from an agricultural district to a business district.
The city’s Planning Commission was split on the proposal, and city staff recommended denial of the request.
“Allowing the car-centric design as illustrated on the conceptual layout would set the wrong precedent and send the wrong message of how we hope to serve the people in this area of the city,” according to the staff report to the Planning Commission.
Attorney Todd Rhea, who spoke on behalf of the applicant at the Planning Commission’s meeting in March, said the proposed site is similar to another Holtzman property called Catoctin Corner in Purcellville, which is successful. He also talked about Holtzman’s previous commitments to the city of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Proffers, or conditions, for the site include sidewalks for pedestrian access, roadway improvements and inter-parcel connections, solar panels and electric car charging, and a bus pad and easement along Mount Clinton Pike.
Other Business
For the second time, City Council will hear changes to code involving taxis, as proposed by staff. Council approved the changes last month, but the changes will go into effect following the second reading.
“The main goals of this rewrite is to allow the taxi companies operating in the city of Harrisonburg to compete with the transportation network companies, again the Ubers and Lyfts of the world, and to streamline and make more efficient the administration and the enforcement of the ordinances,” City Attorney Chris Brown said.
In 2017, Harrisonburg had 56 licensed taxicab drivers and 48 cabs, Brown said. In 2022, there are 18 drivers and 15 cabs.
The largest proposed change allows taxicab owners to set their own rates, whereas rates are set by City Council in the existing code, said Brown.
City Council will also get a presentation on the proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
City Council will also consider a supplemental appropriation of $2.18 million as the city recently provided a retention incentive to its employees.
A $225,000 supplemental appropriation will also be mulled by City Council, as staff is recommending pursuing a renovation project to accommodate the city’s hiring of a housing coordinator, as well as the creation of new shared conference space for administration and City Council to use, according to city documents.
Harrisonburg City Council meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. in its Council Chambers, 409 S. Main St.
