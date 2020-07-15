Harrisonburg City Council discussed a policy for the naming of buildings, streets, parks and other properties owned by the city during its Tuesday meeting.
New city buildings are named on a case-by-case basis under current code and require one public hearing before a City Council vote, according to city documents.
There are also two ways to enact a renaming for city spaces. If two council members bring it to the agenda, it will be added, and residents can request a renaming. That requires an application sponsored by one resident with 100 signatures.
City staff has been working on an updated policy.
The new rules would set a formal process for the naming of new buildings that includes public input, but the power would still be council’s, according to city documents.
“I do believe this is going to come up sooner than later,” said Mayor Deanna Reed. “We need to have some policy in place.”
Staff is looking to get an amended version of the policy to council for further discussion by the July 28 meeting.
In other business, council appropriated $411,320 to Harrisonburg City Public Schools for the continuation of of its meal program for students over the summer. Just over $302,000 of the appropriation is from federal funds.
The measure was approved by the city School Board at its June 16 meeting, according to city staff.
In other news, council approved three resolutions as part of the final step to submit three projects for approval to the Smart Scale program of the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The three resolutions cover seven projects, including Interstate 81 Exit 243 improvements, Erickson Avenue and Pear Street improvements, Port Republic Road corridor improvements, South Main Street improvements, the North Main Street sidewalk project, Bluestone Trail extension and Port Republic Road and Bluestone Drive improvements.
The total value for the seven applications is around $20 million, according to Tom Hartman, the director of public works.
“It’s a lot of work our staff is doing to get these things done,” Hartman said at the meeting.
The grants will be filed on Aug. 3, according to city documents. The grant applications will be scored in late winter or early spring of 2021, and the city will be notified it it has been awarded grant money in July 2021. Projects are not slated to begin until 2026.
