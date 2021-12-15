City Council approved a new ordinance amendment Tuesday allowing gas pumps by special-use permit in the downtown business district and approved a special-use permit for the 7-Eleven store at 380 N. Mason St.
The ordinance amendment was requested by 7Eleven Inc., which sought approval to put six gas pumps and two electric vehicle chargers on the parcel where it plans to demolish and rebuild the 7-Eleven store on the site.
Construction is expected to begin late next year.
Staff and Planning Commission were against the request. The last Planning Commission vote on the request was before the pandemic, and the applicants for the 7-Eleven had tabled it since.
“This particular use is not something we believe we need in our downtown area,” said Adam Fletcher, director of planning and community development.
Lori Schweller, a representative of the applicants, said neighbors and neighborhood groups near the store were in favor of the change that would not only add pumps to the site, but also redevelop the store. The six pumps are part of a business model that would provide funding for the store redevelopment.
“We’re simply trying to improve an existing use,” Schweller said.
Council and Schweller discussed the benefits of the project, including an expansion of the store, which could provide a place for those in the neighborhood to get cheaper groceries, such as milk.
The standing store is 40 years old and last had fuel pumps in 2014, but they were removed because the cost of getting them up to new environmental codes was too high, according to the applicants.
Councilman Sal Romero said he was on the Planning Commission when it voted against the project. He said efforts by the applicants to work with neighbors to see what they want from the new development and other signs of cooperation make him look more favorably on the project. He also said the members of the advisory panel have changed since the request was last reviewed.
Council members Chris Jones and George Hirschmann said they were hesitant about the project because they did not want other developers to seek to put fuel pumps in the downtown business district.
Ultimately, they voted in favor, and council member Laura Dent said a criteria for her to support future requests for downtown fueling stations would be electric vehicle charging stations as in Tuesday’s proposal.
In other votes Tuesday, City Council approved a three-story, 11-unit apartment to be built at 716 and 722 Foley Road and a special-use permit as part of a project to build a new Tractor Supply Co. location at 3091 S. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.