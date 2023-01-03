Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed will continue to lead the city into the next two years.
At a City Council meeting on Tuesday, council unanimously reappointed Reed to serve as mayor. Laura Dent was selected to serve as vice mayor.
According to Harrisonburg city charter, the mayor runs council meetings, typically held on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. The council member chosen as vice mayor runs meetings when the mayor is absent.
Reed has served as the city's mayor since 2017, when she was first elected to City Council. Dent replaced outgoing vice mayor Sal Romero, who did not seek reelection.
Also Tuesday, Rockingham County Circuit Court Clerk Chaz Haywood administered the oath of office to new council members Monica Robinson and Dany Fleming, who won seats in the November general election.
Council member Chris Jones rounds out the five-member council. He won reelection in 2022.
"Thank you for trusting me to serve as mayor for another two years," Reed told her colleagues. "I appreciate the support from each one of you, thank you."
"I look forward to working with this new council. I think that we have the opportunity to do some great things together," she continued.
Both Reed and Dent noted the history made at Tuesday's reorganization meeting. For the first time in Harrisonburg's history, two women will serve as mayor and vice mayor, Dent said.
Reed said it's also the first time in history where the council has a female majority, and an African-American majority.
Council also appointed members to boards and commissions. Reed was appointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission, the Social Services Advisory Board, the Massanutten Regional Library Board, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization, the City/County Liaison Committee, the Eastern Mennonite University/City Liaison Committee, and the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority/City Liaison Committee.
Dent was appointed to the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, the Build Our Park Committee, Planning Commission, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee.
Council appointed Jones to the Build Our Park Committee, the School Board Liaison Committee, the JMU Liaison Committee, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce Board, the Deer Population Task Force, and the EMU/City Liaison Committee.
Robinson was appointed to the CSPDC, the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board, the Community Development Block Grant Selection Committee, the Community Criminal Justice Board, and the HRHA/City Liaison Committee.
Fleming was appointed to the Stormwater Advisory Committee, the JMU Liaison Committee, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance Board of Directors, the City/County Liaison Committee and Virginia First Cities.
