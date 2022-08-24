City Council examined data from its federal American Rescue Plan Act public engagement efforts at a work session Tuesday and pinpointed some areas for possible funding.
Lori Britt, director of James Madison University’s Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue, addressed City Council with results from the half-year public engagement process. She presented results from four “need” categories: improving community mental and physical health; increasing safe, accessible and sustainable housing; supporting workers and working families; and strengthening support for school-age children.
City Council has obligated ARPA funding to support three projects — building a fifth fire station, supporting retention payments to city staff and acquiring property to establish a permanent, low-barrier homeless shelter at 1111 N. Main St.
Council members identified needs to improve mental health for crisis intervention situations for city police officers, improvements to mental health for homeless individuals, and funding mental health and substance abuse education and outreach opportunities.
Child care was another topic of conversation among council members, and they discussed possibly building off of the Simms Center to create a facility, establish funding for child care providers and have a before and after-school day care program.
Vice Mayor Sal Romero said Tuesday was the first day of school for Harrisonburg City Public Schools students, and there’s already a waitlist of students whose families need accessible and affordable after-school care.
“I know right now we have students that are going home alone, because there’s no way that they can be admitted into the after-school programs, and there’s multiple happening in the city schools already,” Romero, who works for HCPS, said. “So I do believe that adding on to the infrastructure that we already have and providing the supports to those programs is definitely a long-term project that [I’d like to see happen] as well.”
Britt cited data from public forums where participants noted a need for increasing safe, accessible and sustainable housing and rental options within city limits, in addition to more affordable housing for purchase, enhancing homeless sheltering options and improving home energy efficiency and environmental stability.
Council members narrowed down possible housing options to include the establishment of permanent, supportive housing and incentives for the construction of more affordable housing.
City Council will hold another work session in September to discuss transportation, neighborhood livability and sustainability, public facilities and city government capacity and services. The September meeting has not been scheduled.
Making Funding Decisions
Britt also said some respondents said the city should fund projects already included in long-term plans. Council member Laura Dent said the fifth fire station is one such project.
“I think that that particular comment was, because it was already in a plan, it’s already been publicly vetted and screened through a council before, so that already should be something that was a priority,” said Rob Alexander, a facilitator for public engagement process with the Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue.
Respondents also voiced support for existing infrastructure, investing in the city’s most vulnerable populations, seeking long-term, innovative solutions and addressing past harms. Investments should also have beneficial future tax implications, the report said.
“[M]any people talked about how this engagement process is one that can have long-term impacts on our community engagement processes,” the report said. “Community members voiced their hope for ‘investing in rebuilding community and reestablishing community norms that bridge divides and heal fractures, reducing misguided violence by funding community dialogues and spaces for ‘bringing people back together’; increase community engagement and communications to prepare for next challenges,’ and ‘investing in city capacity for inclusive community engagement going forward — don’t have this process just be ‘one and done.’”
Special Events Approved
In other business Tuesday, City Council approved four special-event permits for events in September and October.
Eastern Mennonite University requested a permit for its Royals Go Downtown event Sept. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event aims to introduce EMU students to restaurants and other opportunities in downtown, and concludes with a social event at Turner Pavilion, said Matt Little, the city’s recreation and events manager.
Mayor Deanna Reed said the event would be similar to JMU’s Block Party in the ‘Burg, scheduled for this Saturday.
Council also approved a permit for the Harrisonburg International Festival on Sept. 24, which will close the north, south and west sides of Court Square, and Liberty Street between Gay and Rock streets. Organizers expect 2,500 people for the event.
The Shenandoah Valley Pride Celebration on Oct. 8 was approved by City Council, which would also close the north, south and west sides of Court Square.
And EMU’s homecoming festivities on Oct. 8 got the green light from City Council. Park Road between Mount Clinton Pike and Parkwood Drive will be closed from 1 to 8 p.m.
