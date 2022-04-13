City Council tabled a request Tuesday from Northside LLC for a proposed convenience plaza on the north end of town.
Northside LLC, represented by Holtzman Oil Corp., requests to rezone four parcels at 1441, 1451 and 1477 N. Main St. from an industrial to a business district at the intersection of North Main Street and Mount Clinton Pike.
Site plans call for seven buildings including a gas station and convenience store area, and six buildings that could serve as eateries, stores, drive-thrus, banks or medical offices.
Council members said they wanted to hold off on the proposal until fellow member George Hirschmann, who was absent from Tuesday’s meeting, could be present to vote.
Under an acre of the 5.5-acre property is in Rockingham County. Both the county’s Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning, but the city’s Planning Commission was split on the request. City staff recommends denial.
Director of Community Development Adam Fletcher said the site’s proposed layout caused concern among city staff, which led to the recommendation. Northside Gateway Plaza does not fit the city’s future development plans, and is not pedestrian-friendly, Fletcher said.
He suggested a different design that moved the convenience store to the front of the property, and gas pumps behind. He showed examples in North Carolina with similar layouts.
But Todd Rhea, speaking on behalf of the applicant, said Holtzman’s nature is to develop and operate car-centric infrastructure.
Holtzman is not willing to move its primary business, gas pumps, behind its secondary business, the convenience store, Rhea said. There are no modern stations in Central and western Virginia that hide their pumps behind the store, he said.
“This area of the city, right at the city-county line, has been chronically underserved by modern commercial infrastructure and amenities,” he said.
Four speakers spoke in favor of the request, and one was against. Despite himself going gasoline-free eight years ago, Alleyn Harned told City Council that the proposed facility “would bring great benefit to our community.” It provides another outlet for commercial and business needs for people who live and work in the area, he said.
Tom Domonoske said that while he supports the project, it should be accessible to bikers and walkers. Holtzman should adjust its proposal to be multimodal, he said.
“Please side with our comprehensive plan,” he said.
Proffers, or conditions, for the site include sidewalks for pedestrian access, roadway improvements and inter-parcel connections, solar panels and electric car charging, and a bus pad and easement along Mount Clinton Pike.
Despite the tabling the request, Mayor Deanna Reed said that something at the site — not necessarily this project — would benefit this part of town. Reed and council members Chris Jones and Sal Romero said they see the need for commercial and business properties in the northern end of town.
