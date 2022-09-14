It was a battle of definitions at Tuesday’s Harrisonburg City Council meeting: property versus dwelling versus duplex.
Council considered revisions to its homestay and short-term rental ordinance that would require short-term rental operators to live in the house they operate as a rental.
City Council unanimously voted to table the proposed revisions, and directed staff to research options for duplexes to operate as transient lodging only with a special-use permit.
Director of Community Development Adam Fletcher said city staff saw the need to update the code, since it was originally implemented in March 2019, to match the Planning Commission’s original intent for operators to live where they rent our property.
If approved, city code would reflect that operators need to maintain the dwelling — rather than the “property,” which is what’s currently written — as their primary residence. Fletcher said a review of a short-term rental request at 217 Franklin St. in February sparked debate among staff, with a potential problem with the use of the term “property” rather than “dwelling.”
“So anytime a short-term rental or a homestay wants to operate in the city, the operator of the business must be domiciled in the unit in which the operation occurs,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher said seven short-term rentals have been approved that allow a property owner to use one dwelling unit as their primary residence and a second dwelling on the property be used for a short-term rental.
Both city staff and the Planning Commission recommended approval of the revisions. But since the Planning Commission recommended approval, an individual, Robert Alford, sought to run a short-term rental at a duplex at 375 Broad St., which he would be prevented from doing if the revisions were approved Tuesday.
Alford proposes living on the second floor of the duplex and using the first floor as a short-term rental. He said his situation would prevent potential unruly behavior at an AirBnB, which is what city officials wanted to stop in the first place with the ordinance.
“I can’t see how that’s the case at the duplex where the operator lives,” Alford said. “I don’t see how this hurts the community.”
Alley Closure
In other business, council members denied an alley closure request from Stephen and Faith Hottle, who sought to close two sections of a public alley behind their residence at 267 Campbell St.
Stephen Hottle told City Council the alley closure would not prevent access to any of his neighbors’ backyards, and would provide a healthy green space long-term.
In his application, Hottle said he requested the alley closure for the “quiet enjoyment” of his family. His family had maintained the space since they moved there in April 1991.
Both city staff and the Planning Commission recommended denial. Fletcher said closing the alley would halt opportunities for future development and hinder accessibility and flow to the public.
Five people spoke against the alley closure.
“Although it is a piece of paradise back here, and I can certainly appreciate the Hottles wanting to maintain that, I feel that it’s to the detriment of many of the homeowners up on Ott Street who have very, very limited access to our backyards,” said neighbor Kim Rutherford.
Neighbor Donna Schwers said: “For our particular situation, as well as other neighbors on [Ott Street], it’s crucial that we keep that alley open.”
Council member Laura Dent said she believes that alleys should remain open “unless there’s a compelling reason to close them.”
“Of all the alley closing proposals we’ve seen, this is the one that is the clearest to me that it should stay open,” she said.
