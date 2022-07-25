Those who want to donate financially to the city of Harrisonburg may soon be able to do so, pending approval of a proposed policy by City Council at its meeting Tuesday.
According to city documents, council will consider implementing a policy that establishes procedures and conditions for the city to receive private financial contributions.
Amy Snider, assistant to the city manager, wrote in a memo that city staff is contacted regularly by people interested in donating toward the purchase of public amenities, such as benches. Staff has declined the donations due to a lack of a formal policy, she said.
The proposal establishes a program separated into two levels of donations: standard amenity donations less than $10,000, and legacy amenity donations of $10,000 or more.
Examples of standard amenities include benches, trees and bike repair stations, according to city documents. An online catalog will list options and costs for the public to choose from.
Legacy amenities will be detailed in a report to City Council to ensure the potential benefits and consequences of accepting the gift are fully considered, according to city documents. It will include a legal agreement outlining the terms and conditions of the gift.
The proposal states an official tax receipt will be issued to donors upon request for donations of $20 and more.
City staff recommends the policy be approved as is.
Day Care Grant
City Council will also consider authorizing staff to enter an application for a $1.5 million industrial revitalization grant for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center to renovate, expand and move into the property at 111 E. Market St.
City officials project the expanded facility will employ 29 people and serve approximately 100 families annually.
No city funds would be allocated for the project, according to city documents.
Annually, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development distributes funds through the Industrial Revitalization Fund program. According to city documents, the program leverages “local and private resources to achieve market-driven redevelopment of commercial properties.”
Accessible child care for working families was one of the top needs identified by Harrisonburg residents after city officials asked how the city should spend $23.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The public engagement process, facilitated by James Madison University’s Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue, featured two surveys, three open public meetings and other small-group, focused input meetings. Housing, health care and child care were the top three needs identified by respondents, according to a presentation given to City Council in June.
Special Event Permits
In other business, City Council will consider four special event permits, including the Fire and Iron motorcycle rally on Saturday.
The Fire and Iron is a firefighters motorcycle club that meets every two years. Harrisonburg is the host location for its National Presidents meeting, held from Wednesday to Aug. 3.
According to city documents, event organizers request a police escort for the ride on Saturday, which begins in the city, goes into Rockingham County, and returns and ends in downtown Harrisonburg.
The ride route, outlined in the application, begins at Mason Street, and motorcyclists will leave Harrisonburg on U.S. 33 headed toward Elkton. They will then take U.S. 340 south to Va. 256 and head west. The group will take Va. 276 north before getting on Port Republic Road to go back into Harrisonburg and finish the ride at Pale Fire Brewery.
City Council will also consider a request for this year’s Hispanic Festival on Aug. 6 at Ralph Sampson Park.
“The Hispanic Festival serves as a venue to showcase the traditions, culture, Music, food and art of the Hispanic community in Harrisonburg City,” event organizers wrote in the application. “For the past 10 years the Hispanic Festival has provided a space for families to enjoy a day full of [exciting] activities including live music.”
The Harrisonburg Youth TryAthlon, held the following weekend on Aug. 13, will also be considered by council. According to city documents, the event will take place in and around Westover Park, and the event organizer has requested street closures on South Dogwood Drive from West Market Street to Ohio Avenue, and South Willow from West Market Street to Grace Street.
And council will consider an application for Block Party in the ‘Burg on Aug. 27. The annual event occurs in downtown, and incoming JMU students, city and university leaders and the Marching Royal Dukes walk from campus to Court Square.
The city’s special events committee reviewed and approved all four applications on June 2.
