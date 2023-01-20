At Tuesday’s meeting, the members of Harrisonburg City Council will consider a potential downtown park project that would be built next to Turner Pavilion on South Liberty Street, according to a proposed site map.
Build Our Park, a nonprofit group, is in charge of the project and will be presenting it to council members.
The proposed park would be constructed with money from private donations and would eventually be maintained by the city, if the council agrees. The park would sit on city-owned land.
Michael Parks, city spokesperson, said that while this conversation started in 2015, the city has never taken a vote on whether to move forward with the project.
While the city has not endorsed the project, Parks said previous city plans have suggested that building a downtown park for Harrisonburg would be beneficial.
The Harrisonburg Downtown 2040 Plan recommends the city “build a destination downtown park to serve all ages and provide a range of programming.”
If approved, the park would be built in phases. The first phase to be built would be a grassy lot to the south of Turner Pavilion along Warren Street, including the gravel lot to the south of Warren, according to the proposed plan.
The second phase would focus on the lot north of the Turner Pavilion.
Acknowledging the Harrisonburg Farmers Market, which takes place in the Turner Pavilion, Build Our Park plans to keep the paved parking area to the south and one, two-lane section to the north.
“The remaining area will be green and open space that will be available for festivals, performances, and other activities. There will be a designated space for a mobile stage,” the plan said.
A pedestrian path would sit to the east and connect the sidewalk leading along Blacks Run to Court Square, which was recommended in the Harrisonburg Downtown 2040 study, according to the park plan. The northern portion would be closed to traffic starting at the Smith House and Virginia Quilt Museum. The southern section would still be accessible by vehicle, with Warren Street remaining open.
Build Our Park has raised over $300,000 of private funds so far, according to the proposed plan. The board plans to allow time for public input.
According to the park request, construction will not start until private funds or grants are committed to cover the cost.
Board Vacancies
Council members will also consider a handful of applicants for vacant positions on four city boards.
Council members will review applicants for Harrisonburg Development and Housing Authority, Board of Equalization, Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee and Planning Commission.
Planning Commission has been a seat short lately, as commissioner Kathy Whitten stepped down earlier this month.
Whitten emailed the city clerk Jan. 3, saying, “After much consideration, I have decided to resign, effective immediately, from the Harrisonburg Planning Commission. I have enjoyed my years of service to our city and wish only the best to the staff in their efforts to guide, direct and dream a bright future for the residents of Harrisonburg.”
Whitten has not returned a call for comment.
“I appreciate the perspective she brought and the time she devoted to serving her community,” Brent Finnegan, commission chair, told the Daily News-Record.
Richard Baugh, former City Council and planning commission member and Isaac Witmer submitted applications for the seat.
Also on the agenda, the Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and the Arts Council of the Valley are collaborating on a public art project that will be presented to council on Tuesday. With a theme of inclusion, 20 local artists were commissioned to paint and decorate doors, which will be displayed throughout the city during the spring and summer, according to the project presentation.
Habitat for Humanity donated the doors, and the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County awarded $15,000 for materials and artists’ commission.
Looking at road improvements, members of city council will also consider a supplemental appropriation of $2.3 million for the general funds.
The public works department was awarded two VDOT grants — $308,700 for the Northend Greenway special-use permit and $487,933 for pedestrian improvements to Country Club Road.
Public works was also awarded $1,263,436 for the University Boulevard realignment. The city will also receive $216,755 from VDOT above what was budgeted for the year for street repaving.
Additionally, the public works department and the Harrisonburg Rockingham County Emergency Communication Center are requesting funds from inactive or closed capital projects be reallocated to active projects.
Public works is asking $28,550.54 be reallocated to the Country Club Road pedestrian project, $1,676,158.03, with $797,661 coming from VDOT revenue sharing, to the Mt. Clinton Pike project, and $504,304 in VDOT funds reallocated to the University Boulevard realignment project.
The emergency communications center requests $176,333.60 be reallocated to the radio system upgrade project.
