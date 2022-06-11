Harrisonburg residents should expect to see an increase in their real estate taxes and water and sewer bills soon.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, there will be a public hearing regarding the real estate tax rate increase to $0.93 per $100 of assessed value. This anticipated 7.3% increase will provide about $2.9 million in additional real estate tax revenue for fiscal year 2022-23, according to city documents.
There will also be a public hearing on the increase of city water and sewer rates. Residential monthly water bills will increase by $1.00, with a $0.05 increase July through November. Residential monthly sewer bills will increase by $0.60. These increases will result in a $715,000 revenue gain for the fiscal year, according to city documents.
At the beginning of the meeting, Richard Baugh will be sworn in as an interim council member, replacing George Hirschmann, who stepped down May 25 due to health reasons. Baugh formerly served on City Council from 2009-2020 and is currently a member of the Harrisonburg Planning Commission. A November special election will be held for the two remaining years of Hirschmann’s term.
More live music may be coming downtown in the future. Council will consider a request to grant Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance permission to host a 10- to 12-week concert series from July to September 2023-25. The series will be free to the public and located in the grass lot behind City Hall.
HDR aims to apply for a $90,000 Levitt AMP Music Series Grant to fund the concert series. According to the Levitt Foundation’s website, the grants are intended to turn underused public spaces into “thriving community destinations.”
Due to growing traffic concerns, council will consider approving the installation of “No Thru Traffic” signs in the Portland East neighborhood.
The Portland East neighborhood was enrolled in the city’s Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program in 2018, according to city documents. A Traffic Calming Plan was created in response to concerns about the high volume of cut-through traffic using neighborhood streets between Port Republic Road and Reservoir Street. These measures led to reduced vehicle speeds, but traffic volume has increased and late-night traffic has caused worry among residents.
After communication between Harrisonburg Public Works, the Harrisonburg Police Department, Virginia Department of Transportation staff and neighborhood residents, the installation of “No Thru Traffic” signs on Portland Drive and Fieldale Place was identified to achieve traffic-calming goals most directly.
When it comes to upcoming events, Council will consider special event application requests for Best.Weekend.Ever on June 18, Magpie’s Juneteenth Celebration on June 19 and the city’s fireworks display on July 2.
