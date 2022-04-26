Two proposed projects in the northern part of Harrisonburg return to City Council’s agenda for its meeting today after being tabled two weeks ago.
Northside LLC, represented by Holtzman Oil Corp., seeks to rezone four parcels at 1441, 1451 and 1477 N. Main St. from industrial to business at the intersection of North Main Street and Mount Clinton Pike for a proposed convenience plaza.
And Turkey Properties LLC requests a rezoning and special-use permit to build a 48-unit apartment complex at 797 Chicago Ave. behind La Morena restaurant.
Public hearings for both items were held at City Council’s April 12 meeting.
Northside Gateway Plaza
Northside Gateway Plaza would be a “game changer” for the north end of Harrisonburg, according to Bill Holtzman, founder of Mount Jackson-based Holtzman Oil Corp.
A site plan for Northside Gateway Plaza shows seven buildings that include a gas station and convenience store area and other buildings that could be eateries, stores, drive-thrus, banks or medical offices.
Under an acre of the 5.5-acre property is in Rockingham County, and the Board of Supervisors already rezoned the part in the county.
Harrisonburg’s Planning Commission was split on the request. City staff recommends denial.
At the meeting April 12, Adam Fletcher, Harrisonburg’s director of community development, said the site’s proposed layout does not fit the city’s future development plans and is not pedestrian-friendly.
Fletcher suggested the developers rearrange the site layout, moving the convenience store to the front of the property, with the gas pumps behind. But Attorney Todd Rhea, who spoke on behalf of the applicant, said Holtzman Oil Corp. is in the business of developing and operating car-centric infrastructure.
Rhea said there are no modern stations in the area that hide their pumps behind the store, and Holtzman is not willing to move its primary business, the gas pumps, behind the convenience store.
At the public hearing, four people spoke in favor of the request and one was against.
If approved, the site will include sidewalks for pedestrian access, roadway improvements and inter-parcel connections, solar panels, electric car charging, and a bus pad and easement along Mount Clinton Pike, according to city documents.
City Council tabled the item because council member George Hirschmann was absent at the last meeting, and members present wanted to wait until he returned to discuss the request, per Hirschmann’s request.
Mayor Deanna Reed, Vice Mayor Sal Romero and council member Chris Jones all noted the need for infrastructure in the area.
Chicago Avenue Apartments
Turkey Properties requests to rezone about 2.5 acres at 797 Chicago Ave. for an apartment complex.
Developers Fred Bosserman of APR Associates, Gil Colman of Colman Engineering, and Javier “Angel” Rodriguez, owner of the property, supplied City Council with a conceptual plan that shifted the buildings 90 degrees at its meeting April 12.
The conceptualized, revised site plan is still fluid, however, and could be subject to change, according to Bosserman.
At that meeting, Reed asked Rodriguez what his vision for the property is. Rodriguez said developers are planning to build three-bedroom units, because that is what they believe is needed to accommodate a family. He has no desire to operate student housing, he said.
Jones wanted more information regarding who the apartments would be marketed to and their price range. Rodriguez said he respected council’s decision to table, and will return with the information requested.
Developers will include a sidewalk connection to Chicago Avenue, a shared-use connection to the city’s path, and a 6-foot tall opaque fence at the southern border of the property.
They would also agree to a 500-square-foot recreational area, a minimum 10-foot vegetation buffer along the western property line and a 15-foot height limit for fixtures.
Both the Planning Commission and city staff recommended approval of the request.
“We believe that it is a good opportunity here to provide more housing for folks who want to reside in the city, and we offer our favorable recommendation,” Fletcher said.
Other Business
A second reading for revisions to Harrisonburg’s taxicab ordinance also reappeared on the agenda. Council approved the changes last month, but they won’t go into effect until the second reading is complete.
The second reading was on the agenda for the April 12 meeting, but was removed to give City Attorney Chris Brown more time to research the changes before the city could complete the effort, according to Michael Parks, city spokesperson.
“The main goals of this rewrite is to allow the taxi companies operating in the city of Harrisonburg to compete with the transportation network companies, again the Ubers and Lyfts of the world, and to streamline and make more efficient the administration and the enforcement of the ordinances,” Brown previously said.
In 2017, Harrisonburg had 56 licensed taxicab drivers and 48 cabs, Brown said. In 2022, there are 18 drivers and 15 cabs.
The proposed new ordinance would allow taxicab owners to set their own rates. Currently, rates are set by City Council and have not been increased since 2008.
City Council will also consider special event application requests for the Downtown Dinner Party on May 21 and the Valley 4th Run on July 4.
The governing body meets today at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 409 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg.
