Before its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, Harrisonburg City Council will consider the results of a half-year public input process for allocating its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. According to the agenda, City Council will review findings from the city’s ARPA public engagement process and discuss possible funding priorities.
Public comment will not be taken during the work session.
Harrisonburg received nearly $24 million in ARPA funding. As of June 30, city officials delegated ARPA money to three projects: building a fifth fire station in the northern part of the city, purchasing property for a permanent low-barrier homeless shelter and giving retention payments to city staff.
Earlier this year, Harrisonburg officials worked with James Madison University’s Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce to develop a community engagement strategy, which included input meetings and surveys.
Representatives from the Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue presented the results at a June 28 City Council meeting. Respondents most commonly prioritized increasing safe, accessible and sustainable housing; supporting workers and working families; and improving the community’s mental and physical health.
A Fall To Remember
During the 7 p.m. meeting, council members will consider four special event applications for events in September and October.
Eastern Mennonite University is requesting a permit for its Royals Go Downtown event Sept. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. According to city documents, the event aims to introduce EMU students to restaurants and other opportunities in downtown. It concludes with a social event at Turner Pavilion.
Organizers of the annual Harrisonburg International Festival are requesting the city close the north, south and west sides of Court Square, as well as Liberty Street between Gay and Rock streets, on Sept. 24.
According to its application, organizers expect 2,500 participants and spectators for the event. Planners wrote in the application that the festival’s purpose is to “celebrate the mix of cultures that make up the Shenandoah Valley and create meaningful opportunities for neighbors to meet and interact.”
Council will consider a request for the Shenandoah Valley Pride Celebration on Oct. 8. Organizers want the city to close the north, south and west sides of Court Square, according to city documents.
EMU is also requesting a permit for its homecoming festivities, also on Oct. 8. EMU requests that Park Road between Mount Clinton Pike and Parkwood Drive be closed from 1 to 8 p.m., according to city documents.
Harrisonburg City Council meets in the council chambers at City Hall, 409 S. Main St., Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.