Harrisonburg City Council will hear staff’s budget proposal for the 2021-22 fiscal year at its meeting Tuesday, according to city documents.
However, the documents were not available through the city’s web agenda. In previous interviews, Michael Parks, city spokesperson, has said the city is working on the budget, which is constantly changing. There is no public hearing about the budget slated for Tuesday’s meeting.
Also on Tuesday, the proposed Two41 housing development will return to City Council, this time with support from the Planning Commission.
Last month, the Planning Commission recommended approval of requests for a rezoning and special-use permit for the site at 161 and 241 Blue Ridge Drive. The requests came from Martha E. Grover and MG Harrisonburg LLC, represented by developer Bluestone Land LLC.
If approved, the two-parcel site would change from single-family residential to allow for multifamily homes of more than 12 units per dwelling through a special-use permit, according to city documents. The two parcels are roughly 7 acres.
The lot slated for the development was previously used as a truck terminal that ceased operations in December 2019, according to city staff.
Two41 is slated to include four apartment buildings, a playground, pool, amenity building and maintenance building, according to conceptual site plans last updated on Nov. 25. Three of the apartment buildings will have three stories, while the fourth will have four stories, according to developer documents.
In December, Planning Commission gave the development a thumbs-down, and in February, City Council sent the proposal back to commission and city staff, citing concerns about the lack of dedicated affordable housing units and the traffic impact on the neighborhood.
Neighbors had voiced opposition to the project, citing its impact on the neighborhood’s character, increasing traffic and runoff.
In other business, City Council will consider the 2021-22 fiscal year through 2025-26 fiscal year capital improvement program.
The CIP is a planning tool and for capital projects costing $50,000 or more. Commitment of funds for such projects is allocated annually through the budget.
“All proposed projects within the CIP will likely not be funded exactly as outline due to budgetary restraints,” according to a city presentation document about the CIP.
The meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s website at www.HarrisonburgVa.gov and on public education government television Channel 3.
The public will not be able to attend the council meeting due to restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but residents will be able to call in via telephone at (540) 437-2687.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.