The state-affiliated Urban Land Institute has completed its land use study of Heritage Oaks Golf Course and will present it at the upcoming Harrisonburg City Council meeting Tuesday.
The completion of the study brings to an end a period of waiting by City Council on how to address Heritage Oaks after calls flared up again last year to make better use of the site, either by selling the land for development or fundamental changes to the park.
As a result of the renewed discussions, City Council commissioned two studies — one to analyze the course’s business operations and another about the land use. The business study was completed and presented to council earlier this year.
In the presentation to council Tuesday, the institute will lay out three scenarios for the future of the course: retain and enhance, partial redevelopment, and complete redevelopment, according to documents.
The first keeps the 18-hole course and expands other recreational opportunities with increasing efforts to market the course and broaden and strengthen partnerships with the community.
“With improved management practices, scenario 1 can limit undo burden on the city budget,” the presentation said. “Redevelopment with residential uses would be a negative impact in that regard as residential uses are particularly burdensome on City infrastructure and demand for services.”
The second scenario, partial redevelopment, proposes a reconfiguration of 140 acres of the site into a nine-hole course.
The remaining 50 or so acres, fronting West Market Street, would be sold for residential and limited commercial use. Funds would be used for other city goals.
The plan also calls for the relocation of the par-3 course, First Tee and maintenance facility to the southern portion of the site.
The third plan, complete redevelopment, calls for selling 155 acres of the course. Like the previous proposal, some acreage fronting West Market would be used for commercial and residential uses, while the rest of the land would be sold for residential use.
The 35 acres of deed-restricted land would be reconfigured into a typical park. The par-3 course, First Tee and maintenance facility would all be moved to west of the park.
“The redevelopment scenarios are more prone to impacting established residential neighborhoods adjacent to the property visually, environmentally, and with traffic,” the presentation said. “However, they do offer potential for enhanced connectivity through the property with the creation of new paths and a connected residential street pattern, as well as the obvious gain in housing inventory.”
The first scenario, retain and enhance, was identified as the most in line with the city’s goals for the site, followed by the partial redevelopment. Complete redevelopment was ranked last.
However, the presentation said any option could be in line with city priorities, depending on how it is executed.
Urban Land Institute staff declined to comment Wednesday afternoon.
Laura Dent was the only member of City Council the Daily News-Record was able to speak with Wednesday afternoon about the study.
“We don’t have to make a decision right away,” she said.
The city started to build the course in the late 1990s, expecting it to turn a profit by 2006. It has always operated at a loss.
It has been a regular flashpoint issue in the city.
City Council first commissioned a study of Heritage Oaks on Sept. 28, 2010.
Members of that commission previously said the results from the business analysis study completed this year were similar to what was recommended over a decade ago.
“It’s like time goes on, but nothing changes,” David Wiens, who was on council from January 2009 to December 2012, said in a July interview. “So many of these changes we suggested years ago, and they were pretty well ignored, I think.”
Key business plan recommendations include discontinuing season passes with carts, increasing fees by 10% per year and considering additional facilities on the grounds to offer putt-putt, pickleball, concerts and movies, according to the study’s executive summary.
However, the study recommends Heritage Oaks remain primarily used for golf.
Other recommendations include adjustments to staffing, such as hiring an assistant Professional Golfers Association pro, setting hours from 7 a.m. to sundown in golf season, changes to the par-3 course, changing the point of sales system and linking online tee time reservations, expanding food and beverage service in house, and developing a sales and marketing plan.
