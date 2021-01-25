City Council will hear a presentation on the proposed expansion of Middle River Regional Jail during its Tuesday meeting, according to city documents.
Middle River Regional Jail Authority is seeking an expansion as the number of prisoners continues to rise. The facility was built in 2006 with a capacity of 396, according to the presentation. Currently, the 212,020-square-foot jail has a 902-bed capacity, according to the MRRJ website.
The average daily population of the jail was 843 in 2020. The jail is anticipated to need 1,283 beds by 2029, according to a previously conducted needs assessment cited in the presentation.
Previous plans for the expansion have been changed after MRRJ staff met with Moseley Architects in the wake of a Dec. 2 meeting of the jail authority’s board of directors, where an initially authorized $96.5 million expansion plan was deemed “too large in scope,” according to the presentation documents.
The revised plan for the expansion includes, according to the presentation documents:
• $4.4 million for renovations, including upgrades to the water heater and lighting for the entire facility, security in the public lobby and expansions to property storage, visitation, mental health offices, food service storage and production space and the magistrate’s office
• $4.6 million for two sets of 24 new individual mental health cells and two day rooms for maximum-, medium- and minimum-custody inmates
• $14.1 million for 192 minimum custody beds across 48 dormitories and mezzanine with an outdoor recreation yard, program area and a potential work release office area for community-custody, minimum- or medium-custody inmates
• $6.1 million for a 112 bed community corrections facility
• $9 million for a one-story expansion to the existing administration support services space, which would add a new inmate medical unit, increased food service space, new inmate laundry and administrative space
• $1.1 million for an expansion of the maintenance building
The total cost of the project would be $39.4 million, a quarter of which would be covered by the state if the plan is approved.
The plan must be approved by four of five of the localities on the authority board to proceed, according to Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County joined MRRJ in 2015 as the population at the county jail began exceeding the maximum of 315. Founding members of the authority are the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as Augusta County.
Members of the authority’s board include three representatives from each locality, including city managers and county administrators, sheriffs and police chiefs and finance directors, with the exception of Augusta, which has its assistant county administrator instead of director of finance on the authority board, according to the MRRJ website.
The next meeting of the jail authority is on Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. in the Augusta County Government Center, according the MRRJ website.
By fiscal 2024, Harrisonburg’s share of spending on MRRJ is expected to rise $1.24 million, driven primarily by an increase in personnel costs, based on the fiscal year contribution of 14.8%, according to the presentation documents.
Harrisonburg’s budget is $270 million, after City Council reduced spending by $11.2 million in response to tax revenue impacts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
If approved, the jail conceptual design is slated to be completed by July 29, the construction documents approved by June 27, 2022, advertising for bids to begin on July 3, 2022, and the loading of inmates on Dec. 13, 2023, according to a potential project schedule in the presentation.
The design will take the impacts of future criminal justice reform into account, according to the presentation.
“The investment in Middle River Regional Jail is not a simple matter of increasing capacity,” Frank Sottaceti, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County criminal justice planner, said during a Rockingham County Board of Supervisors public hearing on Jan. 13.
However, another expansion will be necessary as the proposed plan does not meet the anticipated need for 1,283 beds by 2029, according to the presentation.
“Without radical criminal justice reform, additional inmate beds will be needed in the future,” the presentation says.
Three options for expansion were initially discussed after being identified by Moseley Architects. Option A was originally supported by the board until the Dec. 2 meeting, according to the presentation.
Option A includes renovations, new medical, laundry, warehouse and maintenance facilities, mental health beds, in addition to 400 new beds and capacity for a further 400 beds as part of limited new construction. The price tag is $96.5 million.
Options B and C had price tags of $58 million and $40 million, respectively. However, Option B lacked any capacity for future 400 beds, which option C also lacked in addition to no mental health beds and 200 minimum-custody beds and 200 community corrections beds, according to the presentation.
The revised expansion plan also factors in an anticipation there will be an increase in community-based programs, such as work release and community service.
“MMRJ needs a solution that is creative and provides staff with the most flexibility to manage future population anticipating the dynamic nature of potential change,” the presentation says.
Seven local activist groups announced their opposition to the expansion on Jan. 15. The groups include Friends United for Equity and Grassroots Organizing (FUEGO), Harrisonburg-Rockingham NAACP, Silver Run Forest Farm, Justice for Prisoners, Shenandoah Socialist Collective and the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County and Waynesboro chapters of Virginia Organizing.
