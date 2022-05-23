Harrisonburg City Council is expected to give the final OK of its $335.8 million budget on Tuesday.
City Council will also hold a public hearing for its proposed 93-cent real estate tax rate for every $100 of assessed value for the upcoming fiscal year.
The proposed real estate tax rate is 3 cents higher than the current fiscal year. The city is in a three-year process to increase the real estate tax rate to cover construction costs for Harrisonburg’s second high school, Rocktown High School, according to interim City Manager Ande Banks.
According to city documents, an additional 4-cent increase is expected for the 2023-24 fiscal year, to bring the total increase to 11 cents.
The real estate tax makes up 31.6% of the city’s general fund, financing police, fire, planning, parks and recreation, and public works.
At its meeting May 9, City Council gave a first approval to eliminate the city’s $40 vehicle license fee, and to set the personal property tax rate to $3.15 for every $100 of assessed value — a 35-cent decrease from the current rate.
Harrisonburg’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year is up $40.9 million from the adopted fiscal 2022 budget. The general fund makes up 43% of the proposed budget, while 35% is allotted to school funding.
The proposal designates approximately $12.5 million for capital projects, including a $6.3 million new public works building, $4.9 million for water and sewer infrastructure, $3.9 million for seven new transit buses and two paratransit buses, and $1.75 million for a new ladder truck.
Other projects include a $4.9 million water and sewer infrastructure upgrade, a $3.9 million investment in seven new transit buses and two new paratransit buses, a $1.75 million ladder truck replacement and an increase of $550,000 for street paving and sidewalk work, according to the proposal.
Also included in the budget is a 3% compensation increase for all full-time and eligible part-time employees, and an additional 2% raise for first responders.
Harrisonburg’s charter requires the budget to be approved by May 31. The adopted budget will be effective July 1.
Harrisonburg City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of Harrisonburg City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.