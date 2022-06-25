The city will soon be one step closer to learning how to allocate $23.8 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, results of a six-month public input process on ARPA spending will be revealed. This process included an online questionnaire available for Harrisonburg residents to rank community funding needs in their top two categories.
The areas of need in the survey included:
- Increasing safe, accessible and affordable housing
- Expanding and enhancing public spaces
- Upgrading neighborhood livability and sustainability
- Improving community mental and physical health
- Strengthening support for K-12 students
- Supporting workers and working families
- Building capacity of city government and its services
- Improving how residents get around
As of March 10, City Council has obligated ARPA funding to support three projects — constructing a fifth fire station, supporting retention payments to city staff and acquiring property to establish a permanent, low-barrier homeless shelter.
Council will consider adopting a resolution to approve the purchase of a property owned by Shenandoah Presbytery to serve as the site for the city’s first permanent, low barrier homeless shelter. If approved, the city will spend $700,000 on 3.68 acres of land and a 6,730-square-foot building located at 1111 N. Main St., according to city documents.
The Real Estate Purchase Agreement negotiated by city staff and Shenandoah Presbytery provides a 30-day study period for the city to ensure that the property is appropriate for use and to conduct other preclosing matters, according to city documents. Closing on the property purchase is expected to occur within 45 days if approved by Council.
Council will also consider granting personal property and real estate tax exemptions for four local organizations. Harrisonburg Community Health Centers, Inc. and The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham have requested personal property and real estate tax exemption status. Anicira Veterinary Center and Harrisonburg Gift and Thrift Shop, Inc. have requested personal property tax exemption status.
State law allows for specific local tax exemption. Local elected officials have the authority to exempt 501©(3) nonprofits from local taxation.
If all exemptions are granted, the reduction in real estate tax revenue would be about $21,000 and the reduction in personal property tax revenue would be about $7,700 for fiscal year 2022-23, according to city documents.
Appointments and reappointments will be considered by Council for members of several boards and commissions. These include the Planning Commission, Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board, Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee, Community Services Board and Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
A new downtown art installation may soon be in the works.
Council will consider approving an amendment to the 2021 Community Development Block Grant Action Plan, so $50,000 can be reallocated to the new North Liberty Gateway Public Art Project. This would launch the process of creating an art installation at the convergence of North Main Street and Liberty Street. The Arts Council of the Valley, Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, CDBG and Public Works will collaborate to make the project possible if approved.
