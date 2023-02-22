The Harrisonburg City Council has called a work session for next week to discuss the proposed Bluestone Town Center.
The meeting, scheduled for Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers will cover the project presented by the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority and investment advisory firm EquityPlus.
The proposed Bluestone Town Center is an 897-unit housing project slated on 89 acres at the corner of Erickson Avenue and Garbers Church Road. Units include a mix of single-family and multi-unit housing, and the project is targeted toward affordable housing, developers say.
Liz Webb, city housing coordinator, said that as an affordable housing project, people with 80% of Harrisonburg's median income would be eligible to rent units at Bluestone Town Center. Those with 80% to 120% of the city's median income would be able to purchase for-sale units. The project would accept housing vouchers for rental properties.
City Council tabled the proposal at its Feb. 14 meeting after more than four hours of public comment where more than 40 people spoke in favor and against the proposal.
During the Feb. 14 meeting, those in favor of the proposal spoke to Harrisonburg's need for more affordable housing, and some gave their own personal experiences of homelessness. A group of 18 local organizations, spanning from Mercy House to the United Way, endorsed the development.
Those opposed during the Feb. 14 meeting raised questions on the actual affordability of the development, the value of the houses, the size of the development, the site's geology, the proposal's impact on the environment, traffic and schools and the integrity of EquityPlus.
Tuesday's work session is not a public hearing. Therefore, no public comment will be available.
Harrisonburg's Planning Commission recommended approval of the request in January.
Watch the last meeting. Nobody wants this cheap high density housing project.
