The city of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have declared a state of emergency Saturday in response to COVID-19, a new coronavirus disease that has left one city resident with a presumptive positive case.
City and county officials made the announcement Saturday in response to President Donald Trump and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declaring a national and state of emergency regarding COVID-19, respectively.
“We had been planning all along for this response,” said Director of Communications for the city Michael Parks.
By declaring a state of emergency, the city and county can pursue federal reimbursements made available by the national designation declared Friday, with Trump saying there would be $50 billion made available.
The declaration will also allow the city and county to allocate resources as needed in response to the coronavirus.
“There was one presumptive positive test for the virus in Harrisonburg as of Saturday morning,” Parks said in a press release. “This declaration does not change any of the city protocols or measures we are currently using regarding COVID-19, and does not require any action by our residents.”
County Administrator Stephen King said in a press release that the proper handling of the presumptive positive city case was a result of the “capable and professional work and judgement of a local primary care physician, Sentara-RMH Medical Center staff and the Virginia Department of Health.”
City Council meetings and events will not be impacted by the declaration, Parks said, adding that residents should continue to follow the Virginia Department of Health guidelines on prevention and follow the city’s website and social media pages for updates.
Rockingham County’s emergency services personnel will continue to coordinate efforts with Harrisonburg and other valuable partners, King said. Supervisors meetings will not be impacted by the declaration.
The status of the city’s state of emergency would be ratified by City Council during the March 24 meeting. The county will take up its status during the Board of Supervisors March 25 meeting.
