Both Harrisonburg and Rockingham County proclaimed the third Wednesday of each April as “Great Community Give Day.”
The proclamations were made at last week’s Harrisonburg City Council and Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meetings, in honor of the annual online fundraising event put on by the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
The event, which has raised millions for local nonprofits over the past five years, was inspired by days of giving put on by community foundations in other localities. Established in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County in 2018, the fifth annual event happened Wednesday.
“Through the event, local nonprofits and residents of the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County join together to publicly affirm the importance of mutual and continuous support through service and giving,” said the Rockingham County Great Community Give Day Proclamation.
The proclamation was signed by Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, chair of the Board of Supervisors, and had similar text to Harrisonburg’s proclamation, which was signed by Mayor Deanna Reed.
“We have to acknowledge the great work and the great service that they’re doing for everyone in the city and county,” Reed said.
Representatives of the city and the county said it was important to make the Great Community Give “official” by making the proclamation. The proclamation will help spread awareness for the event, which drew around 7,000 total donors in 2021, according to Abe Shearer, a Great Community Give volunteer and former City Council member.
“Mayor Reed and Vice Mayor Sal Romero have always been super supportive of Great Community Give as a community initiative,” said Amanda Bomfim, program officer at the Community Foundation. “[Representatives] were here celebrating with us those first two years and it’s really a nice full-circle moment that they’re coming today to celebrate the official commemoration of Great Community Give Day.”
The nonprofits involved do work in both the city and the county. Many nonprofits that are based in Harrisonburg serve county residents and vice versa, said Wolfe-Garrison.
“The program has been a success since its inception and this just made sense this year to say, ‘OK, county, we can be a part of that officially,’” Wolfe-Garrison said.
The outpouring of support for local nonprofits from the community was too overwhelming not to recognize, said Reed, who serves as director of community and school programs for On the Road Collaborative, an after-school program for city students.
“We know that we’re a very kind community, but for the Community Foundation to do something like this, that we’re raising this type of money for nonprofits, is incredible,” Reed said.
