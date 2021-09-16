A lot has been learned about the coronavirus since last March when the country shut down.
When the pandemic started, taking temperatures was seen as a good form of surveillance testing to stop the spread, especially for schools when the 2020-21 school year began last fall, said Michael Richards, superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
Most HCPS students spent much of the 2020-21 school year learning virtually, but those who did enter the buildings had their temperature checked.
“Let’s check temperatures, even randomly take temperatures to sense when an outbreak might be coming,” Richards said.
One of the reasons HCPS decided to do mostly virtual learning at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year was the Virginia Department of Health did not have a great way to do this kind of surveillance testing for students.
But that has changed. VDH has announced a program called ViSSTA, Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance. This is an opt-in program for any public school division or private school that wants to participate.
ViSSTA will provide testing vendors, supplies and staffing to support an end-to-end COVID-19 testing experience with the goal of maximizing resources available to schools to navigate full in-person instruction in the fall and minimizing added responsibilities to existing school staff, according to the VDH website.
Both Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Rockingham County Public Schools are among the 23 out of 132 school districts signed up to participate in this testing program.
School divisions are responsible for identifying students or staff, or both, to be in the pool of randomly selected individuals each week. Student participation is subject to parental consent, and it is the responsibility of school divisions to collect those forms and provide the testing space. The VDH’s vendors, which will be assigned to the school division, will handle the rest.
School districts apply for a grant that fits the extent of how much they want to participate in the program. For example, Harrisonburg City Public Schools applied for a large grant because it wants to use the program to the maximum extent possible. HCPS wants to randomly test students and athletes, and it can also be used by employees who have chosen not to be vaccinated.
The School Board recently approved a mandate that all HCPS employees be vaccinated or submit to testing once a week. One of the concerns expressed by the two School Board members who voted against the policy was the burden of the cost of testing for employees who won’t get vaccinated. The ViSSTA program covers the cost of weekly employee testing.
“We’re very excited,” Richards said. “The VDH has done a great job putting it together.”
In addition to testing students and employees who are unvaccinated, HCPS also plans to test student athletes and test at special events.
“We went all in. We want broad testing across the school division,” Richards said.
Once the school division receives word on the size of the grant it receives, which could come next week, it will send out consent forms to families for the program. Testing will also be available to parents of HCPS students.
When the pilot of the ViSSTA program was introduced last spring, it didn’t really meet the needs of Rockingham County Public Schools, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl said. The county’s COVID-19 numbers were trending down.
But now, surveillance testing is an important strategy with the delta variant surging and RCPS reporting over 200 cases of COVID-19 in schools to date, as well as currently having 178 students in quarantine, Scheikl said.
“Overall, the benefit is pretty significant,” he said.
To participate in the program, school divisions must have a pool of at least 20% of the school population participating. Scheikl has received responses to a survey that asked if a family would participate, or if they would participate if testing could replace wearing masks in schools.
Currently, Virginia is under a mask mandate for all kindergarten through 12th grade school buildings. However, if and when the mask mandate is lifted, surveillance testing could be a strong enough tool that masks can be optional, Scheikl said.
“When you have lots of layers, removing one isn’t as significant,” he said.
Fifty percent of families responded that they would not participate in the testing program, 30% said they would, and 20% said they would if it could lead to masks being optional.
Along with testing students, RCPS plans to use ViSSTA for student athletes.
There is also the possibility that because Virginia is a state that operates under Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines, the vaccine could become mandatory for employees across the board. If that’s the case, having a testing program already in place could be helpful, Scheikl said.
For more information on the ViSSTA program visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/k-12-testing/.
