Two area educators have been named Conservation Teachers of the Year by the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District, one from Harrisonburg City Public Schools and one from Rockingham County Public Schools.
Annually, the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District recognizes the conservation education efforts of teachers in the organization's service area of Rockingham and Page counties and the city of Harrisonburg, according to a press release. The press release says two awards were given, one to a kindergarten- through fifth-grade educator and one to a sixth-grade through 12th-grade educator.
The 2022 kindergarten- through fifth-grade Conservation Teacher of the Year recipient is Alexandra Szucs, according to a press release.
Alexandra Szucs is an English as a second language teacher at Spotswood Elementary School in Harrisonburg, the press release says. While Szucs’ primary role is support for first grade, she goes above and beyond to provide conservation education to all grades at Spotswood Elementary School, the press release says.
The press release says Szucas helped develop and maintain the school garden, was a founding member of the school’s Earth Club and has worked to develop a composting program. In her four-year tenure as an educator, she has worked with many organizations to enhance conservation education at Spotswood Elementary, the release says.
Szucs has worked with staff from the Department of Forestry to provide lessons about trees and reinforce their importance in the environment, according to a press release. She has also coordinated with the Headwaters Soil and Water Conservation District for a visit of their underground classroom to the school’s summer camp to teach the students about the importance of healthy soil, the release says.
The 2022 sixth- through 12th-grade Conservation Teacher of the Year recipient is Shelley Garrison, according to the press release.
Garrison is a biology and environmental science teacher at Spotswood High School in Rockingham County. Garrison enhances her curriculum by incorporating lessons about conservation and natural resources, according to a press release. She engages her students in outdoor investigations on the school's campus. She also has her students teach local elementary students about water quality and stream health, the release says.
Garrison has worked with outside groups and organizations to provide her students with relevant and engaging hands-on activities, the release says. She works with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to provide her students with lessons on water quality and stream health in the Shenandoah River.
Garrison has received grants from the Pure Water Forum to provide resources for her classroom, the release says. She has also worked with the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District and local Natural Resource Conservation Service to guide her class on an invasive species clean up on the school grounds, according to a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.