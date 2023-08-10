Paul Helmuth, the deputy emergency coordinator for the city of Harrisonburg, was introduced to the world of emergency coordinating at age 9 while watching his father coordinate flood and tornado planning.
He is “responsible for helping the city plan for and then [coordinate] when disasters strike,” according to Helmuth.
This includes addressing issues that come along with floods, thunderstorms, windstorms, tornadoes, ice storms, snowstorms, terrorist attacks and pandemics.
“All of those things rolled up kind of into one,” said Helmuth. “I came to the city 13 years ago, from the county where I was the deputy emergency coordinator and assistant chief of administration,” said Helmuth.
From 2010 through 2017, he was the assistant emergency coordinator. Then in 2017, he was promoted to deputy emergency coordinator.
"I've been doing emergency management now for over 17 years,” said Helmuth. "When I was a kid, we lived out in the Midwest, and my father, who currently does some project coordination for Mennonite Disaster Services, was doing some of that in the Midwest, in the 1980s."
Helmuth father’s work at that time was related to tornadoes and floods, according to Helmuth.
“As a kid, at 9 years old, I would watch and go with my father when he would go on these trips,” said Helmuth. “When I turned 15 years old, I joined the Harrisonburg rescue squad here and fell in love with emergency medical services ... I've always enjoyed storms and weather and that's just sort of evolved into what I do now."
He then graduated high school, went to paramedic school and traveled around the country working as a paramedic and with large events.
“I worked in Washington, D.C., and lived there during 9/11, sniper shootings and anthrax, and part of my job was planning and coordinating some of the hospitals' plans related to anthrax and how we would deal with it,” said Helmuth.
Helmuth’s work for the city of Harrisonburg includes doing a large amount of research — looking for what disasters have affected the community and what impact those events have had, according to Helmuth.
Assessing what is happening around the world and historically allows him to understand more about possible impacts, he explained, and this can help him find the best way to address those types of events in the city.
Considering the community demographics of the city of Harrisonburg helps him better understand what the community's needs are, according to Helmuth.
This allows him to “try and find ways to improve the plans and the things we've done in the past to help meet those future needs,” said Helmuth.
Helmuth said he takes time to ensure he is prepared for situations that could happen to the community. He has recently been assessing hot temperatures. Then as the weather changes, he will be looking more into storms. He said examining the rainstorms and how our streams and community are impacted is important as weather changes.
“The last big rain that caused some major flooding was 2018, but we've had even since 2018, several instances where … businesses would flood or we would have flooded streets with just a small rainstorm,” said Helmuth.
Monitoring weather patterns and possible changes is essential. He may find that the amount of rain the area is getting in short periods has increased, said Helmuth, and assessing the impact this has on the streams and the flow of stormwater in the city can help understand how the community will be impacted. Helmuth will also start looking ahead at the winter months.
“We've had less issues with winter storms the last few years, but occasionally we would have a handful of winter storms every year,” he said.
Helmuth works with other departments in the city to address safety concerns for Harrisonburg city. He works with Public Works and other city employees, such as the police, to help avoid some possible disasters.
The city of Harrisonburg’s Deputy Emergency Coordinator, Paul Helmuth, is working to address these disasters, along with his colleagues, to put together plans to keep the community safe.
