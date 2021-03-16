The city of Harrisonburg and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance have launched a new initiative to collect input on the future of downtown, according to a Monday press release.
Information collected will be used to formulate Harrisonburg Downtown 2040 — a master plan for the portion of the city. The plan is slated for completion in the fall and will be publicized, according to the press release.
Survey-takers can mark special places, post ideas for locations and mark problem spots through an online, interactive map that can be accessed at https://harrisonburg.landau.design/.
Anyone who needs assistance with using the site is asked to leave a message at 215-645-2145.
In addition, surveys are available at restaurants as part of Downtown Restaurant Month. Coasters are also available at eateries and bars with respondents asked to write down their thoughts for downtown and share them on Instagram with the hashtag #DreamDowntownHVA, according to the release.
“One of the things we are most proud of here in Harrisonburg is the incredible atmosphere and distinctiveness of our downtown,” Brian Shull, city economic development director, said in the release. “That’s due to the hard work and dedication of our local businesses, and the creativeness and enthusiasm of our residents over the years.”
“With a community-driven vision and road map in hand, we will have a strategic plan and great ideas to help us achieve that vision together,” Andrea Dono, executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said in the release.
