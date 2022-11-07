If anyone had any doubts that Alexandra Szucs was dedicated to agriculture and conservation, they wouldn’t have after Tuesday’s Harrisonburg School Board meeting.
Szucs was receiving recognition for a statewide award but had to leave the meeting shortly after to get back to her family farm to take care of her chickens, rabbits, goats and dogs before it got too cold.
Szucs is an English as a second language teacher at Spotswood Elementary School in Harrisonburg and was recently was named the 2022 Elementary State Conservation Teacher of the Year by the Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.
People might wonder how an ESL teacher receives a conservation award, but Szucs has always been passionate about agriculture and bringing ag and conservation education to all students.
Besides living on a farm, Szucs was also a teacher at the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton.
According to the Frontier Culture Museum website, the Frontier Culture Museum is the biggest open-air living history museum in the Shenandoah Valley. According to the Frontier Culture Museum website, costumed historical interpreters show the life and customs of the indigenous Native American tribes in Virginia, the arrival of the German, English and Irish settlers along the Great Wagon Road, and the painful journey of the enslaved Africans to the first permanent British colony in North America.
“I started by taking care of livestock,” Szucs said. “But as associate director of education I was in charge of history and programs, including a watershed program.” There is a creek and stream running through the museum.
As much as she enjoyed the Frontier Culture Museum, Szucs decided that she wanted to have students for more than 15 minutes at a time. She accepted the position of ESL teacher at Spotswood Elementary School and has been there for the past five years.
When Szucs started with the school division, she expected students to know more about agriculture and where their food came from than she did growing up attending Richmond City Public Schools.
“Being more surrounded by agriculture I thought they would have a better understanding,” Szucs said. What she discovered is that conservation — for example the impact that the food they eat has on the environment — is not included in any meaningful way in the Standards of Learning that children are required to learn.
Szucs completed a number of trainings through the organization, Agriculture in the Classroom and discovered some easy and effective ways to introduce students to conservation and agriculture practices.
One of the issues she hoped to address was food insecurity. Spotswood Elementary School already had a garden, but it was located in an interior area that could not be accessed by families outside of school hours.
Szucs was able to get the garden moved to an exterior location, and has hosted family nights to introduce families to the garden and encourage them to take what they can use.
After that, Szucs said, “I saw a rise in students who ask if someone can show them what foods they can pick and what foods are ready.”
Once COVID-19 hit in March 2020, Szucs helped the school increase its outdoor learning space, and it took off from there. The school now has five different spaces for teachers to take their students outside when weather permits.
Szucs was nominated for the local version of the state award that she recently won by her former principal, Deb Cook. Cook is now in Central Office.
When Szucs was named the local conservation teacher of the year she was automatically nominated for the state level.
It was an in-service day at Spotswood Elementary School when Szucs found out she had won at the state level.
“I didn’t believe it,” she said. “I had to ask someone else to read it to make sure I was seeing what I was seeing.”
And what was Szucs doing when that email came through? Helping a colleagues get a pet for their classroom, of course.
