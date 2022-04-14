The city of Harrisonburg will advertise a 93-cent real estate tax rate — a 3-cent increase — for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
According to interim City Manager Ande Banks, Harrisonburg is in the middle of a three-year process to increase the real estate tax rate related to construction costs for Harrisonburg’s second high school.
Currently, the real estate tax rate for the city is 90 cents for every $100 of assessed value following last year’s increase of 4 cents. An additional 4-cent increase is expected for the 2023-24 fiscal year, bringing the total increase to pay for HHS2 to 11 cents, according to city documents. The next fiscal year starts July 1.
According to city documents, the real estate tax makes up 31.6% of the general fund, which includes money for police, fire, planning, parks and recreation, and public works.
City Council set the proposed real estate tax rate for advertising purposes at its meeting Tuesday.
Mayor Deanna Reed, Vice Mayor Sal Romero and council member Chris Jones voted in favor of the 93-cent tax rate, with council member Laura Dent dissenting. She proposed advertising a 94-cent rate so that city officials would have the ability to lower it to 93 cents if needed.
If city officials want to raise the rate higher than 93 cents, another 30-day public comment period would be required, Banks said.
Dent also raised concerns about the Virginia General Assembly potentially repealing grocery sales taxes, which might impact the city’s revenue. Once legislators set a state budget, city officials will have a better understanding of how to fund local coffers, Banks said.
The total amount for the 2022-23 fiscal year budget is $335.8 million, a $40.9 million increase from the adopted fiscal 2022 budget.
The proposed budget also includes $12.5 million in capital project funding, Banks said.
Capital projects include a new $6.3 million public works building, which would be constructed near the current building at 320 E. Mosby Road. Renovation and addition of the current building would be limited due to the facility’s location in a flood plain, Banks said.
City officials said the new building also includes space for the city’s police and fire departments.
Other projects include a $4.9 million water and sewer infrastructure upgrade, a $3.9 million investment in seven new transit buses and two new paratransit buses, a $1.75 million ladder truck replacement and an increase of $550,000 for street paving and sidewalk work.
Harrisonburg also proposed $450,000 for four new school buses to serve Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
The proposed budget fully funds Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ request of $37.4 million, a 4% increase from the adopted fiscal year 2022 budget.
Banks said the proposed budget also includes a 3% compensation increase for all full-time and eligible part-time employees, and an additional 2% raise for first responders.
According to city documents, the proposed real estate tax rate increase would bring in roughly $45.8 million in fiscal year 2023, up $4.4 million from the previous fiscal year.
Harrisonburg would see an increase of $19.9 million in total general funds in fiscal year 2023, according to city documents.
City Council will hold a work session on the budget on April 19 and a public hearing April 26. The final adoption is scheduled for May 24, along with a public hearing for the real estate tax rate.
Harrisonburg’s charter requires the budget be adopted by May 31 of each year.
