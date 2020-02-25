Heritage Oaks Golf Course members expressed frustrations with the city's transparency and concerns about the course’s future on Monday.
“Just tell us what's going on,” Larry Haaland, a golf course member and Harrisonburg resident, said in an interview after the public comment period of the the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission meeting at the Lucy. F. Simms Continuing Education Center.
Over 40 people were at the meeting, and many were members of the golf course who spoke in favor of keeping the golf course open and praised its staff during the public comment period.
On Saturday, Heritage Oaks terminated "a number of" part-time employees who worked “minimal” hours each week in favor of hiring a smaller number of employees to work between 20 and 30 hours a week as part of a “restructuring,” according to Mike Parks, director of communications for the city. On Tuesday, Parks said he did not know how many employees were terminated.
He said man-hours worked at Heritage Oaks with fewer employees working more will be similar to the previous total.
The previous part-time employees can apply for the new jobs with longer hours, Parks said, and some of the new positions were available at Tuesday’s part-time and seasonal job fair hosted by the city.
Another concern Heritage Oaks members brought forward Monday was not being notified about the course’s routine short-term closure for maintenance.
“This is a common step for the off-season,” Parks said in an email.
After the meeting, members still had concerns about the transparency of the golf course’s operations as conversations have flared up about keeping the city-funded course open as new expenses come forward, such as the new high school and other needed public projects.
Haaland said he is a disabled veteran and wants the course to stay open.
“This is one of the few things that the city has that I can get something for my taxpayer dollars,” he said. “I don’t want to ride in the police car. I don’t want the fire department, the rescue squad to have to come to my house. I don’t have any kids in school -- we have to pay for all those things, and the one thing I do want to pay for they want to eliminate.”
Parks said the department was in its planning phase before opening for the year and was looking at expanding events for 2020. He said there are no plans to close the course at this time.
Mayor Deanna Reed, a member of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission, said most of the crowd at Monday's meeting supports the golf course.
"We just decided that we would continue, as a commission, to gather more information and look deeply into the pros and cons of the golf course," she said in a Tuesday interview.
