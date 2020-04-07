The Harrisonburg Republican Committee is still working on assembling candidates to run in November’s City Council election, according to Chairman Jeff Mayfield.
“Right now, we’re in the process of working those things out,” Mayfield said in a Monday interview.
The seats of three council members, Democrats Deanna Reed, the mayor, and Richard Baugh, along with independent George Hirschmann are up for election this year.
A Republican hasn’t run for City Council since 2014, according to Mayfield.
“I will say, if we do end up running a candidate, they will run as a Republican,” he said.
Reed and Baugh are both running in the Democratic primary, along with three newcomers, Luciano Benjamin, a James Madison University student, Laura Dent, a technical writer and JMU adjunct professor, and architect Charles Hendricks.
Hirschmann has yet to formally declare his candidacy. He could not be reached Monday.
Mayfield said city Republicans have supported independent candidates for council in the past, but the party is looking to build its own momentum.
“We’re the Republican Party, not the independent party,” he said. “We run our own candidates.”
Past election results have shown the strength of the Democratic Party in Harrisonburg, but it is important for other parties to be present on the ballot, according to Mayfield.
“Even if that means we’re going to lose, it’s the right thing to do,” he said.
Mayfield said Republican voters can support independent candidates, but the party itself will not.
One of the barriers to ironing out candidates this year has been the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, which stopped in-person meetings for the committee and the state party did not even allow official meetings to be held by telephone until this week.
“That really did screw things up,” Mayfield said.
He said city Republicans should have an idea of who their candidates are by the end of April, if any of candidates pan out.
The deadline to file for the City Council race is June 9, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website.
Those interested in being a Republican candidate for council can email HarrisonburgCityGOP@gmail.com or visit HarrisonburgGOP.com, according to Mayfield.
