First there were some tears.
As Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner talked about department photographer Allen Litten, her voice cracked, she looked away, then looked back at Litten and his wife, Jean, sitting right in front of her.
“What a history, Allen,” Warner said. “What a history. We’re so grateful for all your work and your talent.”
Then came the smiles.
When Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia stood in front of the room on the second floor of the Public Safety Building, he called Litten to his side.
“How long have you been married?” he asked.
Litten, red-faced, thought for a second then looked to his wife. The answer came, “63 years.”
“Going straight to heaven for that,” Tobia said.
“Going to catch hell for forgetting,” was Litten’s response.
The room erupted in laughter.
For over 50 years, Litten documented the triumphs, the tragedies, and the mundane as photographer for the Daily News-Record. For the past 20, which is why he was the king for the day Friday, he’s been with the police department’s auxiliary unit taking photos of everyday life for city first-responders.
Friday’s celebration of his two decades of service, which included gifts to Litten, was laced with the serious. Litten, 87, was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and said he’ll undergo chemotherapy for the rest of his life. However, he still plans on volunteering his time by chronicling in photos the city’s first-responders.
“So far, so good,” he said. “Took my fifth chemo Wednesday. The markers were all level, all the same, so evidently, it’s doing its job or it’s moving to something else.”
That didn’t stop the smiles or laughter as officials and friends shared fond memories of Litten’s time taking photos for the police department. A slideshow of photos taken by Litten and a six-minute video interview with him were shared during the ceremony. Played on TVs around the classroom, eyes were locked on his decades of work and the stories behind some of his most iconic photos.
“Looking at all these videos, I forgot I had that much hair,” the now-bald Litten said. “It’s been a pleasure for me to try to document what you do. This is nice.”
A self-taught photographer, Litten, after working the press room, was hired as the Daily News-Record’s lone photographer in 1956 and retired in 2004. He was named the Virginia Photographer Association’s Photographer of the Year in 1966 and 1969 and, in 2005, was honored by the Virginia General Assembly with a resolution for his years of work.
Former Harrisonburg Fire Chief Larry Shifflett was among the speakers to draw laughs from the crowd.
“I don’t remember a time when you weren’t here,” he said. “I retired in 2016 and you’re still here.”
Litten said he’ll still be out there taking photos for as long as he can, and soaked in the adulation with an aw-shucks attitude.
“It’s amazing to see all these guys,” he said. “They’ve been great to me. What else can I say?”
