City residents who want to voice their opinions on what Harrisonburg should do with its nearly $23 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding will have another chance to do so.
The city has added another large group, public engagement session for April 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Stone Spring Elementary School, 1575 Peach Grove Ave.
City Council has already committed to using ARPA funding for three projects, including the construction of a fifth fire station in the Park View neighborhood, buying property for a permanent, low-barrier homeless shelter and retention payments to city staff members.
Harrisonburg previously held two other listening sessions in March, one at Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center and the other at W.H. Keister Elementary School. The Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue at James Madison University has partnered with the city on the process.
City spokesperson Michael Parks said the Stone Spring event will function just like the previous two events have, with Spanish interpretation and child care available. He also said the city planned to do three events, but wanted to wait to schedule the third to see “where a more fine-tuned focus could benefit certain communities.”
At meetings, participants are asked to identify what section of Harrisonburg they live in. Officials have seen a lower turnout in the area near Stone Spring, according to Parks.
“Ultimately, we want to make sure everyone in our community has a chance to take part in this process, so if we see an area that isn’t as engaged as elsewhere, we are going to try and reach those residents and area businesses and see what barriers we can remove to make engagement easier for them,” Parks said in an email.
He also said the Institute for Constructive Advocacy and Dialogue has held a number of small-group gatherings with different organizations to receive feedback that way. Additionally, a survey is available online on the city’s website.
In May, officials will compile the data and ask community members to rank and prioritize ideas online or at pop-up opportunities. A final report will be shared with City Council in June.
