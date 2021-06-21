In April, the unemployment rate in Harrisonburg dropped to 3.2%, a rate last seen in 2018, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
However, the number of local jobs remained down nearly 4,600 from February 2020 — the last full month before the COVID-19 pandemic reared its head in the area.
The local and national unemployment rate waned for several years until the COVID-19 pandemic.
The unemployment rate in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County reached under 2% in December 2019 for the first time since January 2001.
In February 2020, the local unemployment rate was 2.2%, and there were 67,502 people employed in the city and county.
By the end of May, roughly 9,350 people lost their jobs, or 14%, as consumer confidence plummeted and government regulations to reduce the spread of COVID-19 took effect.
It has been a steady slog nationally and locally to rebuild the positions and entice hesitant workers to man posts.
In April, the local labor force neared 65,000 with roughly 2,050 people looking for work.
Before the pandemic in February 2020, there were nearly 69,000 people, or about 4,000 more than in April, in the local labor force, according to BLS data.
Though the labor force remains smaller, the number of unemployed area residents dropped by roughly 800 between March and April to 2,050 after hovering between 2,600 and 3,000 since September.
Local, regional and state economic development experts have said there are a variety of factors that could be contributing to a hesitancy for unemployed people to return to work, including increased unemployment benefits, transportation problems, child care issues stemming from school or other institution closures and personal health concerns from the COVID-19 virus or living in a multigenerational home.
Demand for employees drives competition between employers, resulting in higher wages and increased benefits for workers, but it also limits business growth, according to previous interviews with economic experts and business representatives.
The competition for workers has led to an increase in pay for low-wage positions that is also trickling upward, raising wages for those in higher-paying positions as well, according to a previous call with Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond economists.
