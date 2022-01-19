Fire safety may not come to mind in a snowstorm.
However, fire hydrants may get covered by snowfall or large drifts from plows.
The drifts make it hard for emergency crews to find the hydrants, according to Mike Armstrong, deputy fire marshal for the Harrisonburg Fire Department.
“We carry a limited amount of water in our apparatus,” Armstrong said. “To quickly and efficiently suppress the fire, we need to be able to access a hydrant.”
Instead of just watching cartoons Monday, a local boy used his free time to help.
Jackson Dayton, 8, decided to clear a fire hydrant that was near his family’s house in Harrisonburg.
After the plows went by, Jackson noticed that a red fire hydrant with a blue top got covered about halfway up with slush and snow.
“You could see the hydrant; it’s just you couldn’t get to it,” his father, Jeremy Dayton, said.
Jackson said he remembered his older sister used to clear a fire hydrant at their old house. Dayton said his daughter, McKenna, now 14, was part of a Harrisonburg Fire Department campaign called “Adopt a Hydrant.”
“Whenever it snowed, she would be the one that was kind of responsible for getting it cleared,” Dayton said. “[Jackson] remembered that as well.”
Through social media, HFD would highlight the importance of keeping hydrants clear throughout the year. Though the campaign is not officially active anymore, Jackson said he remembered how his sister used to do the job.
“We are looking for those things often at night when it’s dark,” Armstrong said. “When they’re clear, not only is it something that we can utilize quickly and efficiently, but by clearing them we can just find them sooner.”
Jackson, who said he felt a little shy about sharing his story, also mentioned he learned about how to be safe in a fire from school and from his other family members.
“If there’s a fire, [the firefighters] need to get to the fire hydrant,” Jackson said. “It’s easier than walking through the snow.”
Armed with the knowledge, he knew just what to do.
After helping his dad shovel snow in the driveway, Jackson asked to borrow the family’s red snow shovel at midday, once the plows had already gone by.
Bundled up in a camo zip-up coat, an oversized pair of winter gloves and neon yellow beanie, Jackson said he spent about 30 minutes clearing a path to the hydrant so the firefighters could get to it.
Armstrong said the fire department asks for 3 feet of clearance all the way around the hydrant. That way, the crews can start using the water right away.
Even though the hydrant Jackson cleared was right near his house, Armstrong said they can be spread out anywhere from 500 and 1,000 feet apart in subdivisions.
“That hydrant serves numerous homes even though it may be located directly in front of one residence,” Armstrong said. “[Keeping hydrants clear] is a good service to the community as a whole.”
Armstrong said the first snow of the season usually throws people off guard. Workers may not know how to avoid hydrants near the roads they’re clearing.
The department usually looks out for problem areas where hydrants are likely to be plowed over.
During snowfall in the first week of January, Armstrong said HFD worked with a handful of contractors to help prevent the problem in the future.
“It does actually happen,” Armstrong said. “With each snowstorm, we will check subdivisions, town homes and industrial complexes. Folks who are clearing the snow often have the same problem we do in finding the hydrants.”
Armstrong said he hasn’t been aware of any blocked hydrants from the most recent snowstorm that started on Sunday.
“Our folks always keep their eye open for that kind of thing,” he said.
After Jackson cleared the hydrant, his father shared a picture of his son with HFD Chief Matt Tobia.
In a Twitter post, Tobia said “community risk reduction”, the strategic prevention of hazards using local eyes and ears, starts at any age. Tobia and the HFD Twitter account applauded kids like Jackson.
“This is exactly what we need from every citizen,” Tobia said in the post. “The hydrant you clear may be the one we need to save you or your family.”
In the picture, Jackson stood next to the hydrant with a big grin, holding the shovel that was just about as tall as he was.
“He dug through the icy snow and did the whole thing by himself,” Dayton said, laughing proudly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.