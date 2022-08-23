Graham Witt, board president of Open Doors, had a blank piece of paper he was ready to fill out with ideas on Monday morning.
Speaking to a group of about 50 people, including city officials, faith and business leaders, and other city residents, Witt said the shelter’s board of directors proposed another thermal shelter season from Nov. 5 to April 3, rotating locations at churches.
Open Doors suspended shelter operations after it left James Madison University’s D-Hub Aug. 15, and people experiencing homelessness have been unsure where to find a safe place to stay since.
“We are still looking for this temporary fixed shelter because it provides a better service for our guests, provides less strain on our staff and it provides more continuity for this entire process,” Witt said. “So we’re not sitting here saying we’re doing a thermal shelter and that’s it. ... We are willing to hear any ideas.”
‘Filling In The Gap’The meeting Monday was called by Mayor Deanna Reed for community leaders to brainstorm solutions to provide refuge to homeless people and assist Open Doors until a new, permanent shelter is built at property the city purchased earlier this year at 111 N. Main St.
“Not only is this a city challenge, but it’s a community challenge,” she said. “So it’s us, the city, it’s the county, it’s the businesses, it’s the faith community.”
In January, City Council directed staff to seek a shelter property, and in June, the city purchased the former Presbytery of Shenandoah for $700,000 to establish a low-barrier shelter using money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Design work for facility renovations will take place this fall, according to city documents, and the property is expected to be open for shelter use in late 2023.
“It’s going to take all of us to come together and support Open Doors and filling in the gap until we get our shelter,” Reed said.
Duane Burleigh, captain for the Salvation Army in Harrisonburg, said his shelter is expected to reopen in about a week to 10 days. The Salvation Army shelter, located on Jefferson Street, suspended operations in March following accusations of mismanagement.
The former captains were dismissed, and Burleigh has been tasked with overseeing renovations at the facility.
“Nobody wants it open more than I do,” Burleigh said.
Once open, the Salvation Army would relieve some strain on Open Doors, Witt said. Once operating, the Salvation Army will offer 38 beds.
Religious Leaders
Debra Bontz, representing Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg, said downtown churches, including hers, have stepped up to provide services to homeless individuals, such as laundry, meals, employment and bathing.
“We just need to be more compassionate and have a place for them to go,” Bontz said.
Representatives of other churches, including Bridgewater Church of the Brethren and Impact Ministries in Elkton, expressed interest in being a host site for the mobile thermal shelter, but asked how individuals would be transported to their facility in the county.
Reed said the city would provide transportation into the county, and city staff would work out a plan to do so. Rockingham County officials were invited to attend Monday’s meeting, Reed said, but none were present.
She is hopeful there will be enough solutions and interest from local faith communities for Open Doors to begin its mobile thermal shelter before Nov. 5, if possible.
“If there’s a building, if there’s a place, if there’s anything that you know of, or you know somebody that you can contact, that’s what we’re here for,” she said. “But I’m asking, specifically asking, if the churches that we have ... is willing to open earlier.”
Whatever It TakesSandra Mongold, a homeless woman, presented solutions such as placing a large tent outside and having individuals stay there or having shelter visitors volunteer at sites.
“For us, it seems so simple, but to the government, they got to complicate it,” she said. “But if we could all come together and work as a group, maybe we can get somewhere.”
Others brought up “camping” on city streets. Camping is prohibited in Harrisonburg, but some acknowledged there’s few other options currently that they can pursue.
“I’ve been very upfront about the camping. ... I want people in a building,” Reed said. “I think we can get people in a building because I’ve heard a couple faith leaders right now who have stepped up and said, ‘I want to see what we can do.’”
Both Reed and Ande Banks, interim city manager, expressed gratitude for the conversation Monday morning but noted solutions won’t be complete overnight.
“This morning is just one more step that the city is trying to coordinate to try and find a temporary solution until the permanent shelter opens,” Banks said. “And that temporary solution has to be a safe facility, where people can be safe inside.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.