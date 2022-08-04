A Harrisonburg man pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbing a city bank with a BB gun and pedaling from the scene on his getaway bicycle in January.
Charles Joseph Hood, 62, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg to one count of armed bank robbery in connection with the Jan. 4 heist at First Citizen Bank on University Boulevard, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia. He faces up to 25 years in prison at sentencing in federal court on Nov. 8.
According to court documents, Hood entered the bank wearing a dark mask, sunglasses, a dark hat, a wig and brown work boots. He approached a manager and asked about opening an account.
Hood gave the manager a makeshift red bag and a gray glove, and told him to put on the glove and fill the bag with cash. He pulled out what appeared to be a pistol but later turned out to be a Daisy Powerline 426 .177-caliber BB gun.
Hood directed the manager out of his office over to the area behind the teller station, where two tellers were working, while carrying the gun.
He told the manager to grab large bills only, no dye packs, and to not trigger the bank’s alarm. The manager and tellers took turns filling the bag with cash — $15,908 worth. During the encounter, one of the tellers tripped the bank’s silent alarm.
Hood left the bank, went around the corner, hopped on his bicycle and rode to a restaurant about a half-mile away. He ditched the bike, wig and outer jacket before going into the restaurant. In the restroom inside the restaurant, Hood pulled back an oil painting and hid the BB gun behind it.
He then left the restaurant and walked to the nearby Walmart, where he went inside and traded out the brown work boots he was wearing during the robbery for gray shoes he bought.
Outside the store, Hood tried to call a cab, but he was spotted by a Harrisonburg police officer responding to the bank’s alarm looking for anyone who matched the robber’s description.
The officer approached Hood, who began to walk away from the officer and say his wife is in labor. He eventually ran away but was stopped by police, who found the red bag full of cash stuffed in his pants and a gray glove matching the one he gave the bank manager. The bag had about $300 less than what he took from the bank.
In addition to the Harrisonburg Police Department, the FBI assisted in the case.
