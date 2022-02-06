A city man died after he being pulled from a burning home on East Gay Street in Harrisonburg on Sunday afternoon, according to Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia.
First responders got the call about the fire at 448 E. Gay St. minutes before 4 p.m. and were on the scene in four minutes, according to Tobia.
There was heavy smoke showing from the home when emergency crews arrived, he said.
Crews found the man in the residence and brought him outside, Tobia said.
The man was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, Tobia said. The man, whose name was not released Sunday, was the only person in the dwelling at the time of the fire, according to Tobia.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries in the rescue — one a member of the Harrisonburg Fire Department and another a member of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, Tobia said.
As of 5:15 p.m., the fire was under control, Tobia said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said, and the home is a total loss.
Neighbor Rudi Lopez said he heard a loud pop and then noticed smoke. Lopez said the man who lived in the residence used an oxygen tank.
Lopez said he saw Ali Imran, 29, a city resident and Iraqi immigrant, rush to the front door and shout into the home for the elderly man who was known to live there.
Imran was visiting his mother who lived nearby the home when the blaze started.
Imran said he didn’t hear a response and couldn’t see far into the home through the smoke billowing out of the dwelling.
He said he went to the house after hearing people screaming and noticing the smoke from the home.
The smoke was so bad he couldn’t go inside, he said.
“I opened the door and was screaming, ‘Old man, are you in there?’” Imran said. “Nobody said nothing.”
He said he tried to help because that’s what neighbors do.
“Everyone’s got to help each other wherever they go,” Imran said.
(1) comment
What a sad story. I hope he didn't suffer.
