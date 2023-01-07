It's hard to describe the impact Cade Gravely's death has on the community, his family members said.
His dad, Milton Gravely, remembered Cade, 22, as a caring, compassionate young man, who was a valued friend to many.
His mother, Laurie Gravely, recalled her youngest son as someone who loved his family and friends, going outside, staying active and riding his motorcycle.
And Cade's brother, Collin Gravely, said Cade's care for others was "unrivaled."
"There's no ability to measure what my family has lost," Collin Gravely told Judge Bruce D. Albertson on Friday afternoon, during a sentencing hearing for Daniel Lee Miles.
Miles pleaded guilty in September to DUI Involuntary Manslaughter in connection to a fatal crash on Virginia Avenue, near Harmony Square Shopping Center, which claimed Cade Gravely in April. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped a charge of driving while intoxicated as a second offense within 10 years.
Albertson imposed a 10-year sentence, with five years suspended, for Miles during the Friday hearing. Guidelines called for a sentence between 10 months, and 2 years and 11 months.
When sentencing Miles, Albertson said he found Miles to be remorseful and that he accepted responsibility for what he did, but also couldn't look past Miles' past history with alcohol and an "intervention" process he went through.
After his incarceration, Miles will be subject to five years of supervised probation, Albertson ruled. He is also to have no contact whatsoever with the Gravely family.
Albertson told Miles he thought he could succeed on probation, but would need to be disciplined to change his behavior.
Court documents said that at about 5:45 p.m. on April 23, Miles was traveling north on Virginia Avenue, and attempted to turn left into the Harmony Square Shopping Center parking lot.
Gravely was driving his motorcycle south on Virginia Avenue and was hit by Miles’ vehicle, according to court documents. Gravely was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center and died at the hospital about 40 minutes after the crash.
During the September hearing, assistant commonwealth's attorney Victoria Jensen said Miles had been drinking alcoholic seltzers earlier that afternoon. According to court documents, police noted a “strong odor” of alcohol coming from the vehicle after the crash, but there were no open containers inside.
His defense attorney, Scott Hansen, asked Albertson to consider an active sentence of two to three years. Hansen submitted two letters from community members that spoke to Miles' character and said that Miles had recognized the severity of what he had done.
"No amount of time that the court gives to Mr. Miles will bring Cade back," Hansen said. "We can't measure pain."
Jensen asked the court to impose a six-year sentence, and that Miles had a wake-up call to change his behavior previously. It was "selfish" for Miles to get behind the wheel that day, Jensen said, and that a strict sentence would send a message that driving while intoxicated is unacceptable.
"Guidelines in this case do not adequately capture what had gone on in this situation," she said.
Laurie Gravely said she forgave Miles, because if she didn't, there would be no room for her family's grief or loss. She said the loss of her son has devastated her family, and that she hoped Miles had learned his lesson.
"I only have his pictures, I only have his memories," she said. "He was only 22, he was just starting out."
Milton Gravely said the grief in their family is always there, even during joyful moments. In June, he welcomed a grandson to his family -- a baby that will never get to know the love of his uncle Cade, Milton Gravely said.
"You negatively impacted our family forever," Milton Gravely said.
Miles said he was sorry for the pain he caused, and that if he could have changed his actions that day, he would have. He said he couldn't describe the guilt he felt.
"The tragedy that occurred on April 23 is going to haunt me forever," he said.
