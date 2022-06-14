A Harrisonburg man has been apprehended in connection with child sex crimes after police say he fled to Pennsylvania.
Juan Jose Matuz Renteria, 44, faces charges of rape, aggravated sexual battery, forcible sodomy and object sexual penetration, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.
All charges are with a victim younger than 13, police said.
According to HPD, an individual contacted HPD through the Crime Solvers program and informed police that Matuz Renteria was working on a farm in Waynesboro, Penn., under an alias. With assistance from Pennsylvania State Police, Matuz Renteria was apprehended without incident.
Matuz Renteria is being held in Pennsylvania pending extradition to Virginia.
