Council will be presented with the second guaranteed maximum price for the new high school at its Tuesday meeting and is expected to vote on which price it wants to go with, though the city manager office staff isn’t keen on either option.
The second guaranteed maximum price is $80.06 million if council decides it wants to build the high school in two phases and would allow for more debt capacity.
“Regrettably, neither of the two options most recently discussed go far enough in addressing the broad concerns of the expected tax increase on citizens, which would reach 12 to 13 cents, or the debt capacity available for vital city services,” Harrisonburg’s Director of Communications Michael Parks said on behalf of the city manager’s office. “Either option being discussed would greatly impact future community needs, including key infrastructure projects, as well as the day-to-day operational needs of the city.”
The original guaranteed maximum price the school board approved from local contractors Nielsen Builders Inc. was for $87.2 million. The number was made based on the school being built all at once with the open date in August 2022.
The reason the board went back to approve a lower maximum price was due to concerns by council and city manager Eric Campbell with tax increase and debt capacity that would come with building the school all at once.
“The city appreciates the efforts of everyone with Harrisonburg City Public Schools to take another look at this project and provide City Council with cost options for the new Harrisonburg high school,” Parks said.
With the phased approach, the school board would ask for $84.73 million, which would accommodate the site work, design, building and soft costs.
According to school board documents, the estimated bond amount would be $97.1 million for the phased approach.
The first phase would not include the sports fields and stadium.
If the school were to be built all at once, the amount the city would have to take on is $104.8 million.
The estimated real-estate tax increase needed to cover debt payments would be 13 cents. Currently, the rate is 86 cents per $100 of assessed value. The increase would bring the real estate tax rate to 99 cents per $100 of assessed value.
By doing construction in two phases, the city would save around $7.7 million in debt capacity.
The money saved would come from the sports facilities and $500,000 of soft costs.
Currently, the city debt capacity is $127 million.
If the school is built in phases, the leftover debt capacity would be $34,700 for the first phase, according to school board documents. If built at once, the leftover debt capacity would be $27,000.
Parks said in 2026, there will be around $1.3 million in debt drop off from the Middle River Regional Jail and in 2028, there will be more than $3 million from the current high school.
Harrisonburg City Schools Superintendent Michael Richards said during the Nov. 14 school board meeting that doing the school in a phased approach would be to focus on allowing for more debt capacity.
Richards said the city’s average home value is around $196,000. For homes with that value, the yearly tax is $1,720. Monthly it is $143.
If the school is built all at once, the yearly taxes will go up to $1,980, which would be $165 a month.
With the phased approach, it would be $1,968 yearly, which is $164 monthly.
If council does not have its first reading on which option it wants to go with, it could push back the timeline for the school to start construction and get built.
Council is expected to have its second reading on Dec. 10, which would allow Nielsen Builders to break ground on Dec. 16.
Parks said, if necessary, council could schedule an additional meeting to keep on track for the Dec. 10 reading.
“Council is dedicated to taking the time to make sure we make the best possible choice here for the community,” Parks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.